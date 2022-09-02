 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison area boys soccer teams fare well in latest state poll

Oregon's Kellen Diercks (6) dribbles up the field against Whitefish Bay during the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Soccer Championship at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon boys soccer team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and second overall in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, which was released Thursday.

Oregon won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year.

Verona was ranked second in Division 1 and third overall. Verona reached the Division 1 state semifinals last year.

Madison West was ranked fifth in Division 1 and ninth overall.

Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in Division 1 and overall.

Oregon topped Division 2 and Sauk Prairie was 10th.

Shorewood was No. 1 in Division 3. McFarland stood sixth and Mount Horeb seventh. McFarland reached the Division 3 state semifinals in 2021.

Oostburg led Division 4.

Boys soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

Overall

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Oregon; 3, Verona; 4, Sussex Hamilton; 5, Whitefish Bay; 6, Hudson; 7, Waukesha West; 8, Brookfield Central; 9, Madison West; 10, Eau Claire Memorial.

Division 1

1, Marquette; 2, Verona; 3, Sussex Hamilton; 4, Hudson; 5, Madison West; 6, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, Kenosha Tremper; 8, Brookfield East; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, Bay Port.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Waukesha West; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Glendale Nicolet; 6, Wauwatosa East; 7, Cedarburg; 8, Elkhorn; 9, Union Grove; 10, Sauk Prairie.

Division 3

1, Shorewood; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, New Berlin Eisenhower; 4, Plymouth; 5. Seymour; 6, McFarland; 7, Mount Horeb; 8, New Berlin West; 9, Delavan-Darien; 10, Grafton.

Division 4

1, Oostburg; 2, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 3, The Prairie School; 4, Sturgeon Bay; 5. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Saint Lawrence Seminary; 8, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit; 9, Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy; 10, Milwaukee Carmen South.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

