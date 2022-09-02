Madison area boys soccer teams fare well in latest state poll

The Oregon boys soccer team was ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and second overall in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, which was released Thursday.

Oregon won the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year.

Verona was ranked second in Division 1 and third overall. Verona reached the Division 1 state semifinals last year.

Madison West was ranked fifth in Division 1 and ninth overall.

Milwaukee Marquette was top-ranked in Division 1 and overall.

Oregon topped Division 2 and Sauk Prairie was 10th.

Shorewood was No. 1 in Division 3. McFarland stood sixth and Mount Horeb seventh. McFarland reached the Division 3 state semifinals in 2021.

Oostburg led Division 4.

Boys soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

Overall

1, Milwaukee Marquette; 2, Oregon; 3, Verona; 4, Sussex Hamilton; 5, Whitefish Bay; 6, Hudson; 7, Waukesha West; 8, Brookfield Central; 9, Madison West; 10, Eau Claire Memorial.

Division 1

1, Marquette; 2, Verona; 3, Sussex Hamilton; 4, Hudson; 5, Madison West; 6, Eau Claire Memorial; 7, Kenosha Tremper; 8, Brookfield East; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, Bay Port.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Waukesha West; 4, Brookfield Central; 5, Glendale Nicolet; 6, Wauwatosa East; 7, Cedarburg; 8, Elkhorn; 9, Union Grove; 10, Sauk Prairie.

Division 3

1, Shorewood; 2, Green Bay Notre Dame; 3, New Berlin Eisenhower; 4, Plymouth; 5. Seymour; 6, McFarland; 7, Mount Horeb; 8, New Berlin West; 9, Delavan-Darien; 10, Grafton.

Division 4

1, Oostburg; 2, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; 3, The Prairie School; 4, Sturgeon Bay; 5. Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 6, University School of Milwaukee; 7, Saint Lawrence Seminary; 8, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit; 9, Delafield St. John's Northwestern Academies/Chesterton Academy; 10, Milwaukee Carmen South.