Lake Mills, Sauk Prairie lead area teams in state rankings for boys soccer

The Lake Mills boys soccer team was ranked eighth in Division 3 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

Sauk Prairie was ranked 10th in Division 2.

Among region teams, Dodgeville/Mineral Point was ranked fifth in Division 2. The Mineral Point school district announced this week that it was switching to virtual learning Wednesday and that athletics, including boys soccer, was suspended but postseason play would be permitted.

The top-ranked teams remained the same.

Whitefish Bay was No. 1 in Division 1.

Delavan-Darien was No. 1 in Division 2.

Prairie School was No. 1 in Division 3.

WIAA postseason is scheduled to begin next week.

Boys soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1