Lake Mills, Sauk Prairie lead area teams in state rankings for boys soccer
Joe Baumgardt

Baraboo's Noah Bullock (right) and Sauk Prairie's Joe Baumgardt fight for possession during Tuesday's game at Sauk Prairie High School.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Lake Mills boys soccer team was ranked eighth in Division 3 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

Sauk Prairie was ranked 10th in Division 2.

Among region teams, Dodgeville/Mineral Point was ranked fifth in Division 2. The Mineral Point school district announced this week that it was switching to virtual learning Wednesday and that athletics, including boys soccer, was suspended but postseason play would be permitted. 

The top-ranked teams remained the same.

Whitefish Bay was No. 1 in Division 1.

Delavan-Darien was No. 1 in Division 2.

Prairie School was No. 1 in Division 3.

WIAA postseason is scheduled to begin next week. 

Boys soccer

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

Weekly state rankings

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

Division 1

1, Whitefish Bay 10-0-0 (1); 2, Milwaukee Marquette 7-0-1 (2); 3, Brookfield East 5-1-2 (4); 4, Oconomowoc 6-0-4 (7); 5, Cedarburg 6-2-2 (9); 6, Hudson 7-0-0 (6); 7, Elkhorn 8-0-0 (10); 8, Glendale Nicolet 6-1-1 (3); 9, Hartland Arrowhead 6-2-1 (5); 10, Mequon Homestead 7-2-0 (UR).

Division 2

1, Delavan-Darien 7-1-0 (1); 2, New Berlin Eisenhower 6-1-1 (2); 3, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 9-0-1 (5); 4, Freedom 6-0-0 (6); 5, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 4-0-0 (7); 6, Luxemburg-Casco 8-1-0 (3); 7, Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers 7-1-0 (10); 8, Milwaukee St. Thomas More 6-2-0 (8); 9, Rhinelander 8-2-0 (UR); 10, Sauk Prairie 5-2-2 (9).

Division 3

1, Racine Prairie 8-2-0 (1); 2, University School of Milwaukee 6-0-0 (3); 3, Oostburg 5-0-1 (2); 4, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 7-1-2 (4); 5, Whitefish Bay Dominican 6-2-1 (5); 6, Racine St. Catherine’s 7-2-1 (9); 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 4-1-0 (8); 8, Lake Mills 4-3-1 (6); 9, Marshfield Columbus 7-2-0 (7); St. Lawrence Seminary 8-1-1 (10).

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

