SUN PRAIRIE — Kyle Hagerman has had a passion for soccer ever since he can remember.
“My whole life I’ve had a ball at my feet,” Hagerman said. “My dad (Matt) played soccer in college and high school, so that is pretty much where it came from. But I have loved the game ever since.”
And when the ball is at Kyle Hagerman’s feet, particularly his powerful left foot, the 6-foot senior striker for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team knows where to put it: The back of the net.
Entering this week’s play in the Big Eight Conference, Hagerman had totaled 14 goals and four assists in Sun Prairie’s first four matches — all non-conference victories in which the Cardinals outscored opponents 23-7. Hagerman and senior teammate Andrew Weddle combined for 20 of their team’s 23 goals.
That offensive production — including four goals apiece against Oak Creek, De Pere and Oregon — lifted Butler University recruit Hagerman to the state’s top spot in goals and points.
“I’ve played with a lot of the seniors my whole life, so it seems there is a lot of chemistry there,” Hagerman said. “It’s been really nice so far, and I’m really excited for the rest of the year.”
Tok Kim, in his first year as Sun Prairie’s coach, also is excited about the possibilities for Hagerman and the Cardinals, who hope to challenge Big Eight coaches’ favorites Verona, Middleton and Madison West in league play.
“I’m excited for that — to see how we match up,” said Hagerman, who was a first-team all-Big Eight forward last season and also was on the coaches' all-state list.
Kim said he hopes to help Hagerman improve his foot skills — his right foot, specifically — and make him a complete player.
“He has some incredible potential,” Kim said. “To play at that (college) level, he has to learn some things. This year, he came into tryouts and training with the right mindset. He’s going to do all he can to get the team to state. I’m ecstatic about his attitude and his willingness to learn.”
Hagerman and the Cardinals are learning a new system under Kim, who has returned to coaching high school soccer after leading the Waunakee boys team to the 1999 WIAA Division 2 state championship before stepping down.
Kim — who was a varsity assistant for the Monona Grove boys and girls soccer teams from 1985-87 and head coach for the Waunakee boys from 1988-99 — never left coaching the sport, however. He has 32 years experience coaching youth soccer, including the Madison Celtics Soccer Club.
The primary style Kim prefers and has used for years is the Spanish “tiki-taka,” which features short passing, movement and maintaining possession. It was a style used by Barcelona when Pep Guardiola was manager (Guardiola currently is Manchester City manager).
“Pep Guardiola is a genius,” said Kim, who played one season of men’s soccer at the University of Wisconsin when Jim Launder was coach. “I’m just copying his system and modifying it a little bit to fit our team.”
Each player has to work in the system, which creates a lot of opportunities for players, said Kim, who also wants the Cardinals to play and act with “respect, humility and integrity.”
“The kids are all buying into the system,” Kim said. “They are excited and I am excited. The key to the success of the season is the kids having fun. When they have fun, they perform better. Win or lose — until the playoff — I don’t put a lot of eggs into the basket for each game. I want them to learn from each game. I want them to make a lot of mistakes so they develop.”
Hagerman believes he can adapt to tiki-taka from the previous style, which sometimes saw him making runs on long balls.
Hagerman, who entered the season as the program leader for most goals in a game (five), season (30) and career (73), will remain the team’s chief scoring threat. His huge goals output in the first four matches puts him well on the road toward an individual goal — 100 goals in his career.
“Setting my records as high as they can go is at the top of my list — putting the ball in the back of the net and helping my teammates as best as I can,” Hagerman said.
That Hagerman also has been assisting on teammates’ goals so far this season was an outstanding sign for Kim, who knows Hagerman’s teammates will see increased scoring chances when opponents converge on Hagerman.
“I am a big fan of the way Kyle Hagerman from Sun Prairie plays,” Beloit Memorial coach Brian Denu said. “He has been killing us for three years. I am glad he is a senior this year.”
Hagerman was part of the Cardinals’ boys hockey team that advanced to the WIAA state tournament semifinals in 2017. He didn’t play last season as a junior, but plans to play hockey again this winter. Before that, he’d like nothing better than to help the Cardinals reach the WIAA boys soccer tournament this fall.
“I want to get to state,” Hagerman said. “That is probably at the top of my list. As a team, getting to state, we have never done that before. We’ve almost been there twice. … That would be awesome to get to state.”