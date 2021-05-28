Kirstin Poppen, Verona girls soccer team strike early in Big Eight victory over Middleton

VERONA — Senior defender Kirstin Poppen’s skill placing free kicks on goal set the tone for the Verona girls soccer team in the first half Thursday night.
With a stiff breeze at her back, Poppen opened the scoring against Big Eight Conference rival Middleton in the sixth minute off a free kick from 30 yards. She then delivered another well-placed strike on a free kick that led to her team’s third goal.
“She drives the ball really well,” Verona coach Jen Faulkner said. “So, being able to put some power behind the ball and place it well is something she has grown to do. And, so, we count on her for that.”
The host Wildcats made that three-goal, first-half lead stand up. Verona warded off a second-half comeback by Middleton for a 5-3 victory in difficult conditions that included heavy rain, strong winds and temperatures in the 40s.
“Going up against Middleton is huge, so I’m really glad we got the early goals,” Poppen said. “That’s huge for us, especially going into playoffs in about two weeks. It’s good to have that confidence moving forward.”
Poppen — who’s committed to Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, where she likely will play center midfielder while studying physics and math — is enjoying this season after the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s so fun to get out with these girls again. We have such a good team and we have a really fun time. So, I’m super glad I got to have a senior season.”
After Poppen scored 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the match, senior Natalie Linebarger scored from 10 yards out off an assist from sophomore Elena Risgaard at 25:44.
“The weather is miserable, but it’s miserable for everybody, so to get up in this (weather) early was good for us and it gave us some confidence to play tonight,” said Faulkner, whose team is chasing conference leader Sun Prairie in the standings.
Poppen then took a free kick from 35 yards and senior Morgan Grignon scored on a header from 6 yards, giving the Wildcats (5-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 Big Eight) a 3-0 lead at the 37:06 mark.
“Morgan Grignon had a really good finish,” Poppen said. “I was just able to get it in there. (On the first goal), I think (Middleton goalkeeper Ainsley Casper, who made 11 saves) fumbled it and it trickled in. So, it was good I hit it hard enough to get it in. I was aiming for the near post and getting it over the wall. On the second one, I was more looking to play it into my teammates (who were) running in.”
Middleton (5-5-1, 4-2-0), with the wind at its back in the second half, rallied right after halftime behind sophomore forward Dalina Jonuzi.
A free kick began the sequence and led to the Cardinals’ first shot on goal — Jonuzi’s tap-in at 46:56.
She then broke in on the left wing and scored again, rallying Middleton within 3-2 at 48:21.
“We were able to convert, which was good,” Middleton coach Mary Duffy said. “We just need to clean up some transitions. Of course, I want to win, I always like to win, but I think we adjusted some things and that went really well. … It was a good battle, a fun match, lots of goals for everybody, like a hockey game.”
Risgaard’s goal at 76:28 put Verona ahead 4-2. But the Cardinals answered on freshman Sophie Kasel’s goal at 82:06.
Verona junior Lauren Simonett sealed the victory, scoring at 84:02 off Linebarger’s corner kick.
“Middleton is always a big game for us, so to be able to get ahead of them in the first half felt really good,” Faulkner said. “They made a game out of it in the second half, for sure, and pushed us. We made some mistakes and, thankfully, we were able to get past that and get a couple more balls in the net. It’s a big rivalry. It’s always fun to win.”