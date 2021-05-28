Kirstin Poppen, Verona girls soccer team strike early in Big Eight victory over Middleton

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “It’s so fun to get out with these girls again. We have such a good team and we have a really fun time. So, I’m super glad I got to have a senior season.”

After Poppen scored 5 minutes, 52 seconds into the match, senior Natalie Linebarger scored from 10 yards out off an assist from sophomore Elena Risgaard at 25:44.

“The weather is miserable, but it’s miserable for everybody, so to get up in this (weather) early was good for us and it gave us some confidence to play tonight,” said Faulkner, whose team is chasing conference leader Sun Prairie in the standings.

Poppen then took a free kick from 35 yards and senior Morgan Grignon scored on a header from 6 yards, giving the Wildcats (5-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 Big Eight) a 3-0 lead at the 37:06 mark.

“Morgan Grignon had a really good finish,” Poppen said. “I was just able to get it in there. (On the first goal), I think (Middleton goalkeeper Ainsley Casper, who made 11 saves) fumbled it and it trickled in. So, it was good I hit it hard enough to get it in. I was aiming for the near post and getting it over the wall. On the second one, I was more looking to play it into my teammates (who were) running in.”