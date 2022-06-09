Katelyn Fishnick's cash in helps spark Sauk Prairie girls soccer back to Division 2 sectional final

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Continually during her career, Katelyn Fishnick has been an offensive spark for the Sauk Prairie high school girls soccer team.

There weren’t many of those scoring opportunities early in on in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game against DeForest. So when the UW-Green Bay commit had her best opportunity, only one thing went through her mind.

“I was like ‘I can’t mess this up. I can’t mess this up. This is it,’” she said.

Fishnick was right on the money, striking home the breakthrough goal as the top-seeded Eagles pulled away for a 3-1 win over the No. 2 Norskies at Sauk Prairie Eagles Stadium to head back to a third straight sectional final.

Sauk Prairie (15-6-1) will meet fellow top seed River Falls (18-2-2) Saturday in Rhinelander for a chance at a second straight state tournament appearance. The Wildcats blanked Onalaska 4-0 Thursday night.

Fishnick’s breakthrough came just before the hour mark following a tense first half with plenty of scoring opportunities for the Eagles. DeForest junior goalkeeper Meta Fischer was up to the task on all four of Sauk Prairie’s shots on target and the top adjustment for Fishnick and Co. was crystal clear at halftime.

“We had to finish our chances,” she said. “We kept having breakaways but then we kept kicking it right at the goalie.”

After a pair of squandered corner kick opportunities early after the break, Fishnick made good on her first chance. Senior Faith Holler forced a turnover and quickly found Fishnick 10-yards inside the Norskies’ half, and the latter did the rest dribbling 35 yards through a pair of DeForest defenders before firing a right-footed shot past Fischer and into the left corner for a 1-0 lead with 59 minutes, 50 seconds played.

“It just seemed like something was going to fall,” DeForest coach Tim Esser said.

Said Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish: “She’s facilitating a ton for us, but at the end of the day, when push comes to shove, she’s the likely one (to score) on the team.”

And things quickly doubled for the Eagles minutes later as junior Jenna Pistono put Sauk Prairie in front 2-0 at 64:38 after charging onto the end of a McKayla Paukner through ball and slotting a shot under Fischer.

To their credit, the Norskies (16-4-1) kept pressing. Playing primarily out of the back to try to catch the Eagles on the counter, DeForest did just that in the waning minutes as freshman Payton Flowers fired home a squared pass from senior Maya Pickhardt into the left side of the goal at 75:51 to cut the lead to 2-1.

“It was absolutely phenomenal just to get that back, because we were just going to ride it out 2-0, but then the energy completely came back. I can’t say enough about our kids,” Esser said.

DeForest fought to take advantage of the momentum, but being so stretched out at the back benefited the Eagles. Sauk Prairie returned the favor just over two minutes later, capped off by Pistono and McKenna Breunig working a give-and-give-and-go inside the 18-yard box before the latter’s shot bounded into the goal after an initial save from Fischer.

The DeForest netminder made eight saves while Sauk Prairie sophomore goalie Erelyn Apel made four saves. The biggest of those four stops came just after Fishnick’s opening goal as the Norskies nearly responded immediately.

Pickhardt surged between a pair of Eagles defenders and put a shot on the edge of the 18-yard box, but Apel charged out and was able to knock the strike away. The Eagles cleared the rebound and extended the lead shortly after to pull away for another win and move within a game of a return trip to state.

“This was our goal, to go back to where we were and to finish it,” Fishnick said. “We’re very excited and very pumped.”

DeForest;0;1;—;1

Sauk Prairie;0;3;—;3

Second half: SP — Fishnick (Holler), 59:50; Pistono (M. Paukner), 64:38; DeF — Flowers (Pickhardt), 75:51; SP — M. Breunig (Pistono), 78:38.

Saves: DeF (Fischer) 8, SP (Apel) 4.

