Jaelyn White, Blau sisters propel top-ranked McFarland girls soccer team to WIAA state tournament

“All we really wanted was an opportunity to make up for a lost year and to enjoy each other,” Ziperski said. “These girls had a year taken from them. So, being able to getting back to some sort of normalcy and building a tradition that we really are proud of I think was the goal of our season.

"This game, hats off to McFarland. They are an incredible side. We knew that coming in. We weren’t surprised by their talent. … Today, they were thorough, they were surgical, and I wish them a lot of luck at state.”

The Raiders’ attack didn’t threaten much, with the Spartans bottling up forwards Jaylynn Benson and Callie Smith and midfielder Lily Maynard.

Spartans senior goalie Katie Hildebrandt, a North Dakota State basketball commit, made two saves in recording her team’s 10th shutout this season.

The two teams were meeting again late in postseason after Sugar River defeated McFarland in a shootout in a 2019 sectional semifinal. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That was heartbreaking for us,” DiPrizio said about the 2019 match. “That was on the minds of a lot of girls tonight — not letting something like that happen again.”