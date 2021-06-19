Jaelyn White, Blau sisters propel top-ranked McFarland girls soccer team to WIAA state tournament

MCFARLAND — For the McFarland girls soccer team, a building process years in the making reached completion of a landmark Saturday night.
Led by junior defender Jaelyn White and the sister act of freshman midfielder Stella Blau and junior forward Greta Blau, McFarland advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 2008.
“It’s been a long build,” said McFarland coach T.J. DiPrizio, who was an assistant in 2008. “It’s huge for us.”
Stella Blau and White scored first-half goals and Greta Blau added two second-half goals as top-ranked McFarland earned a 4-0 victory over sixth-ranked Belleville/New Glarus in a WIAA Division 3 sectional championship match.
“I think this is a really big accomplishment and says a lot about the team as a whole,” White said.
Rock Valley Conference champion McFarland (14-0-0) advanced to the Division 3 state tournament Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee. The seeding meeting is scheduled for Sunday. The semifinals are scheduled to be played simultaneously on two fields at 1 p.m. Friday, with the final at 7 p.m.
The Spartans controlled possession and had the better opportunities in the attacking third in the first half against Capitol Conference champion Belleville/New Glarus (14-2-1), known as the Sugar River Raiders.
Stella Blau scored the game’s first goal on a header at the 30-minute, 27-second mark. Blau, at the far post, scored off a right corner kick taken by White.
“I was hoping to find either Grace’s (Grace Breuchel) or Stella’s head or drop it in the middle,” White said. “I thought it was pretty good when I hit it. I think (the goal) lifted our spirits and got us fired up.”
Then after the Raiders were called for a hand ball, White converted a penalty kick at 43:21 and gave the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
“The corners killed us,” Raiders coach John Ziperski said about several corner-kick opportunities for the Spartans. “The penalty kick was hard to swallow.”
Said White: “It’s kind of nerve-racking (taking a penalty kick), but I try to keep my nerves calm and be positive about it.”
DiPrizio said White is the team’s primary choice for taking corner kicks and penalty kicks.
“She works on (corner kicks),” he said. “She’s got the leg for it. She drills it over and over again, and picks her spots where she likes to go.”
Greta Blau blasted in a goal from about 20 yards, increasing the Spartans’ lead to 3-0 at 52:40. She scored again from a similar spot in front at 66:42. She rifled a shot past Raiders senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Peterson, who replaced junior starter Morgan Thompson at 56:31.
“All we really wanted was an opportunity to make up for a lost year and to enjoy each other,” Ziperski said. “These girls had a year taken from them. So, being able to getting back to some sort of normalcy and building a tradition that we really are proud of I think was the goal of our season.
"This game, hats off to McFarland. They are an incredible side. We knew that coming in. We weren’t surprised by their talent. … Today, they were thorough, they were surgical, and I wish them a lot of luck at state.”
The Raiders’ attack didn’t threaten much, with the Spartans bottling up forwards Jaylynn Benson and Callie Smith and midfielder Lily Maynard.
Spartans senior goalie Katie Hildebrandt, a North Dakota State basketball commit, made two saves in recording her team’s 10th shutout this season.
The two teams were meeting again late in postseason after Sugar River defeated McFarland in a shootout in a 2019 sectional semifinal. The 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was heartbreaking for us,” DiPrizio said about the 2019 match. “That was on the minds of a lot of girls tonight — not letting something like that happen again.”
McFarland qualified for its fourth trip to state. The most recent was in 2008 when McFarland lost in a shootout to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a Division 2 state semifinal.
McFarland, the top seed in its bracket, advanced to Saturday’s match with a 2-0 sectional semifinal victory over second-seeded Madison Edgewood on Thursday. Benson scored all three goals as Sugar River, the top seed in its bracket, defeated third-seeded Evansville 3-0 on Thursday.
The Spartans’ state appearance will follow the McFarland boys soccer team winning the Division 2 state championship during the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring.