'It's unbelievable': Noah Malcook scores 2 goals to power Oregon boys soccer to state gold

MILWAUKEE — As the season progressed, Oregon boys soccer coach Chris Mitchell became more and more excited about his team.
The close-knit Panthers possessed a strong defense and featured an attack with numerous weapons — players with the ability to score in different ways.
“It’s been some of the best soccer I’ve seen at the high school level in some time,” Mitchell said during the season.
That carried Oregon all the way to the WIAA Division 2 state boys soccer tournament championship Saturday night at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.
It's final!— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 7, 2021
Oregon wins the Division 2 state championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HlJnQqpynU
Junior forward Noah Malcook had two goals and an assist as top-seeded and second-ranked Oregon defeated second-seeded and top-ranked Whitefish Bay 3-1 in a fast-paced, well-played match.
“It’s unbelievable,” Malcook said. “I can’t even put it into words. There were 30 seconds left and we were up by two, I was just looking at everything and taking it all in. It’s just amazing. It’s just a crazy feeling, man.”
It was the fourth state title for Oregon (22-0-3). And Mitchell was in tears.
“I was crying before the game got over,” Mitchell said afterward. “I’m just so proud of the guys. It’s something else to play your best soccer of the year against the best team in your bracket. Whitefish Bay is a darn good team.”
Malcook gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead on a penalty kick at 45 minutes, 24 seconds, after being taken down. Whitefish Bay senior goalkeeper Nason Lancina made a diving attempt, but the ball deflected off Lancina and into the net.
“I knew I was going to put it in the back of the net,” Malcook said. “You just have to step up with a clear mind and have confidence in yourself.”
The Blue Dukes (19-5-2) applied pressure in the final seven minutes, including shots by junior defender Will Smith and senior midfielder Mitchell Dryden that the Oregon defense, led by senior goalkeeper Casey Farrar, turned away.
Malcook then scored his second goal for a 3-1 lead at 75:19.
What a goal!— Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 7, 2021
Oregon takes a 3-1 lead over Whitefish Bay late in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/h4JwEevLz4
“It was magical,” Malcook said when asked about his performance. “It’s good to see all my teammates happy.”
Said Mitchell: “We’ve been waiting for him to bust out. He’s been quiet for two or three weeks. We challenged him and he lived up to it.”
The Panthers’ top point-getters this season combined on the match’s first goal.
Senior forward Alex Rodriguez, off an assist from Malcook, broke in on the right wing and scored 2:57 into the match.
Whitefish Bay answered at 14:56 on senior midfielder Dryden’s goal off a header from 6 yards. Sophomore midfielder Breon Jarvis had the assist on Dryden’s goal, his 30th this season.
Farrar finished with four saves, including three first-half saves. Whitefish Bay totaled eight shots, four on goal, while Oregon had five shots, three on goal, in the first 40 minutes.
Oregon made its 10th state appearance and its most recent trip since claiming the Division 2 title in 2018, which was its third championship. The Panthers also won titles in 1998 and 2013.
Oregon — led by Rodriguez, Malcook and junior midfielder Mason Diercks — scored in every match entering Saturday’s final, including twice scoring 10 times.
Friday’s result gave Oregon 16 shutouts for the season. Oregon’s three draws came against Mount Horeb, Sun Prairie and Elkhorn.