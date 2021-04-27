Isaiah Jakel's late goal lifts Waunakee past Oregon in boys soccer

It was Jakel’s fourth goal this season for Waunakee (7-1-1), and he said likely his biggest in high school.

“As a sophomore, he’s stepped up big for us,” Kettner said. “He’s started a number of games and we switch him out with some of the older guys, but he’s definitely coming into his own. He certainly will be a big part of the program over the course of the next couple years.”

Oregon (5-4-1) totaled six shots, including only two shots on goal. But the Panthers, led by junior Alex Rodriguez and senior Patrick Brognano, put together some nice possessions at the start of the second half and with about 12 minutes remaining.

“We know we have a good defensive side,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “We have some potent guys on the attack, too. We just have not been able to hit the net with the ball here so far. The struggle has been kind of real for us.

“We remain hopeful those combinations are going to come. … I’m super, super proud of the fact we started a little flat but really found the flow of the game. We started to get more and more dangerous as the game went on. Unfortunately, we have had this tendency when we have the advantage of play we give up a goal, and that’s like the dagger.”