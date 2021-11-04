Hudson upends Verona in WIAA Division 1 boys soccer state semifinal

MILWAUKEE — The Verona boys soccer team had scored in every match this season, averaging five goals per game entering state play.
And the Wildcats’ stingy defense totaled 14 shutouts overall, not permitting a goal in the past 10 matches.
Thursday wasn’t Verona’s day.
Despite a considerable shot difference, second-seeded Verona couldn’t break through against third-seeded Hudson, falling 1-0 in a WIAA Division 1 semifinal at the boys soccer state tournament at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.
“We moved the ball well,” said senior forward Noah Hook, who was surprised his team didn’t score. “Everything we did was good. It’s just how it goes sometimes. We just weren’t able to put one in the back of the net. It’s unfortunate, but there’s nothing you can do, I guess.”
Hudson senior forward Noah Bekemeyer scored the match’s only goal at 42 minutes, 2 seconds. He knocked in a rebound just outside the goal line on the right after Verona senior goalkeeper Alex Knoll made a save on junior midfielder Darren Chukel’s shot from left of the net.
“They packed it back and let us have a lot of run of play,” Verona coach Dave Perkins said. “Hats off to them. They were organized. I think their goal was to come out here and play us to a draw and maybe go for their opportunities when they had them. And they took their opportunity when they had it and capitalized on it.”
Big Eight Conference champion Verona (18-2-1), ranked second in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, had its 15-game winning streak snapped.
Verona outshot Hudson 15-5, including 6-3 on shots on goal, and had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Senior goalie Lucas Biederman totaled six saves — including five in the second half — for Hudson (17-2-2), while Knoll finished with two.
“I think we deserved more, but we just didn’t get it done,” said junior midfielder Oliver Becker, who had two of the Wildcats’ shots on goal. “We were unlucky. Every other day, we are beating them. I think today was not our day for scoring.”
The Wildcats were without senior midfielder Max Lynch, a captain and the team’s second-leading scorer. He had accumulated three yellow cards in the postseason and had to miss his next match after picking up third yellow card in Saturday’s 2-0 sectional final victory over Hartland Arrowhead, Perkins said.
“Any time you lose your captain and one of your leading scorers, yeah, it hurts, but Oliver Becker slid in there and had a fantastic game,” said Perkins, the Big Eight coach of the year.
The Wildcats applied pressure late in the match but couldn’t convert.
“We had a couple nice opportunities at the end that I thought we were going to sneak in there,” Perkins said.
In the first half, Hudson had a goal disallowed due to an offsides flag in the 10th minute.
The Wildcats had three first-half shots, with Hook’s shot the only one on goal for either team in the scoreless first 40 minutes.
Big Rivers Conference champion Hudson will make its first state final appearance, meeting top-seeded Milwaukee Marquette (22-1-1) in the championship match at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Junior midfielder Owen Marshall scored two goals and top-ranked Marquette earned a 3-0 victory over fourth-seeded De Pere (11-8-3) in the first semifinal. Marquette, which leads the WIAA with 15 state titles, has won the Division 1 championship six of the past seven seasons.
Verona won the Division 1 title in 2019 but was left deflated after coming up short Thursday.
“I’m very proud of what we accomplished this season, winning the conference because I think it’s one of the hardest conferences in the state,” Hook said. “I just think we deserved to win state with how we’ve done, but I guess today wasn’t our day.”
Perkins praised Hudson for executing its game plan, but acknowledged the difficulty of the sudden end to the Wildcats’ season.
“It’s hard for the seniors,” Perkins said. “Their goal was to play in the state championship. They’ve been working hard for it all season. They did everything they could to get themselves in position. It just didn’t work out for us today.”