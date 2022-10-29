How Verona scored return trip to WIAA state boys soccer tournament

OCONOMOWOC — At halftime, Verona boys soccer coach Dave Perkins and his team talked about energy.

And the need for playing with more of it in the second half of their WIAA Division 1 sectional final match against Big Eight Conference rival Middleton on Saturday at Oconomowoc High School.

Senior Brian Vazquez also shared his thoughts on the subject at halftime, then delivered the game’s first goal just after the break.

That helped propel third-seeded Verona to a 2-0 victory over top-seeded Middleton and earned the Wildcats (19-3-0) a return trip to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament next week at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“I had a little moment in the locker room with the guys and let them know, `I’m not going home today. We’re not going home today,''' Vazquez said.

Vazquez corralled a cross from teammate Alex Prout that Middleton junior goalkeeper Michael Fussell couldn’t secure and scored from in front after 43 minutes, 8 seconds.

“I was just in the right place at the right time,” the left-footed Vazquez said. “That’s my job. That’s what I’m here for. That’s why I got moved up (to striker from left wing back) during the season — to give us the edge, just to break the ice. We said, `Whoever scores first wins this game.’ We knew that coming into this.

“The first half we struggled a bit. … We made sure that our players were all on the same page. That it was 0-0, so it didn’t matter if they had more chances. We just needed to go out there and get more juice, as our coach said.”

Perkins, whose team reached the state semifinals last year, said he believed Middleton played with more energy in the first half.

“The message at halftime was really simple, `We need to come out with more intensity, we need to close those gaps, we need to put them under pressure more,’ ’’ Perkins said. “The guys responded well. It was good. It was good to see.”

Junior forward Connor Gage, who has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, scored the second goal for Verona, which has totaled a program-record 113 goals this season.

Gage headed in his goal off a corner kick by senior Oliver Becker at 67:26.

“That gave us breathing room,” Vazquez said.

About the goals, Perkins said: “Prout made a great run. Brian was kind of right there. … It just worked out. Then we had a couple opportunities and their keeper made huge saves to keep them in the game. Then we got that second one and it just felt like we could take a breath.”

The Big Eight champion Cardinals (16-3-4), who defeated Verona 2-0 during the regular season, had the better of the play in the first 15 minutes.

That included a couple scoring opportunities, hitting a post on one and seeing Verona senior goalkeeper Liam Updegrove make an outstanding save on a shot by Middleton senior Dom Campos at 12:45.

“The biggest difference between the two (meetings) is we put one in (the net) in the first minute and 15 last time,” Middleton coach Kevin Pauls said. “It’s always easier to play with a lead. We hit a post in the first minute or two (Saturday). We had a couple opportunities inside the 6 early in this game. (With a goal), then it’s a little different. Verona is a heck of a team. … You knew if anybody scored it was going to be tough to come back.”

Both Fussell and Updegrove came up big in net for their teams, particularly in the second half.

“Liam was on fire today,” Perkins said.

After Vazquez’s goal, Updegrove turned away a Middleton blast at 51:23, with Campos’ subsequent rebound attempt sailing just wide right.

Verona then applied heavy pressure.

But Fussell made diving saves on a shot by Vazquez (53:13) and a header by Gage off a corner kick (54:03) and came out of the net to stymie Vazquez, who split the defense and broke free (55:32).

“Mike has been a rock back there for us all year,” Pauls said. “He came up huge a couple times.”

Verona appeared at state last year, falling in the semifinals to Hudson 1-0. The Wildcats won the Division 1 state title in 2019.

“It’s the only thing we’ve been looking for all season,” said Vazquez, adding he plans to verbally commit to UW-Eau Claire in the next few weeks.

Middleton was ranked seventh overall and fourth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll. Verona was ranked eighth in Division 1.

The Division 1 state semifinals are scheduled for Thursday. Seedings and pairings are expected to be determined Sunday.