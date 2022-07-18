How unselfish play propelled Zoey Pagels, Oregon soccer to the WIAA Division 2 state championship

Oregon girls soccer coach Bobby Nichols didn’t hesitate.

Whenever he was asked about senior Zoey Pagels, he described her as one of the best forwards he’s coached.

“To me, she’s an All-American,” Nichols said. “She’s at that level. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is lucky to have her. … She’s one of the best forwards I’ve ever been around.”

And one of the most unselfish.

“She’s like, `I don’t care (who scores) as long as we get the ball in the net and the team finds a way to win,’” Nichols said. “That’s awesome.”

Oregon did a lot of scoring and winning this past season.

The Panthers (23-0-1) completed an unbeaten season with a 1-0 victory over Whitefish Bay in the WIAA Division 2 state championship match June 18 at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Pagels had a goal and three assists as Oregon blanked Cedarburg 5-0 in the state semifinal June 16.

The 5-foot-7 Pagels led Badger West Conference champion Oregon in total points — scoring 26 goals and earning 22 assists.

Pagels, a unanimous first-team all-conference selection, was a first-team choice on the WSCA All-State team and the state’s player of the year.

“I think it’s good for all of us just to have the mentality that we don’t care who scores,” Pagels said. “So, when people are making those dangerous runs, it’s easier to play it through knowing they have the ball and have enough confidence to score.”

For her efforts, Pagels was selected as the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year and recognized with other All-Area performers from the seven boys and girls spring sports.

Pagels was part of a memorable team. Oregon appeared at state for the seventh consecutive time and claimed the program’s third state title.

Oregon finished the season ranked No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll, after ending the regular season top-ranked in Division 2 and overall (including all divisions) statewide in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

The Panthers outscored opponents 149-3 (not including a forfeit victory over Monroe). Foes only scored in two matches — during Oregon’s 4-1 victory over Glendale Nicolet and a 2-2 tie with Verona.

What made the Panthers so special?

Oregon had numerous offensive threats, led by top scorers Pagels and Katelyn Studebaker, a sophomore forward who scored the lone goal in the 63rd minute in the state title match.

“I think it’s really easy to work together because we communicate with each other,” Pagels said. “We can read the game well. We don’t have to always verbally communicate. We are not selfish. We pass it around so someone else can score.”

The Panthers’ diversified attack made life difficult on opposing defenses and featured six other players with at least 20 points (including goals and assists), including: junior forward Elise Boyd, who’s verbally committed to Cleveland State; junior midfielder Ashley Wolfe; freshman forward Addison Werth; junior midfielder Aubrey Caya; senior forward and UW-Oshkosh commit Lauren Janssens; and sophomore midfielder Delaney Hoelker.

“A lot of teams you can find their best players and shut them down,” Nichols said. “You can find Zoey and shut her down, but we’ve got three or four others who can score. It’s really hard (for defenses).”

Janssens, Boyd, Pagels, Werth and Wolfe all scored against Cedarburg.

“You have to stop six girls and at some point you can’t stop all six girls,” Nichols said. “We are going to wear down the defense. There are too many people running at them.”

The Panthers had a strong defense, shutting out their first 11 opponents.

The defense was anchored by goalkeeper and UW-Green Bay commit Payton Lang, who will continue playing with Pagels in college, and senior center-backs Lily Frank and Ella Wirtz, freshman left-back Summer Steel and senior right-back and UW-Parkside commit Emily Mikkelson.

In addition, the Panthers’ offensive prowess allowed Oregon to maintain possession and limit opponents’ scoring opportunities.

Nichols said the team had heart and determination, which he believed was demonstrated when the Panthers rallied to score two goals against Verona in the regular-season match’s final 2 minutes, 49 seconds. Caya scored at 77:11 and Pagels tied the game at 78:83.

The Panthers also displayed togetherness and chemistry, Nichols said.

“I think it’s our bond that we created this season,” Lang said. “There are a lot of times when we can laugh and joke with each other, and we all get along really well. And then when it comes to game time, we are serious and in game mode. We have a good connection on and off the field.”

Many of the seniors and juniors knew each other since elementary school and got their start in Oregon’s successful youth soccer program prior to joining various club teams.

Boyd said she thought the players held each other accountable and were honest in their communication.

Said Frank: “We really motivate each other, so we work hard. I think that really shows on the field.”

Of course, it also helps to have talent.

The Panthers demonstrated an abundance of that, led by Pagels.