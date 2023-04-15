PRAIRIE DU SAC — In an early season showdown between state-ranked teams, the McFarland and Sauk Prairie girls soccer teams learned lessons about perseverance Saturday.

McFarland, already short-handed, had to endure after losing two players to injury.

Host Sauk Prairie, without two key players entering the game, was faced with overcoming a two-goal deficit and pulling out a 2-2 draw in the nonconference match between teams that were both WIAA state tournament qualifiers last year.

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish praised his team afterward for its grittiness and for pushing through the full 80 minutes in windy conditions.

“We thought if we stayed the course, we would have our opportunities,” Kornish said. “I give them a lot of credit for playing all the way through.”

Sauk Prairie senior Alexis Klemm scored on a rebound at the 75-minute, 34-second mark, tying the game 2-2. The goal sequence began with a cross from Eagles senior Jenna Pistono — which was deflected by a diving Avery Weaver, the Spartans’ senior goalkeeper — and was converted by Klemm.

“I think the wind was a huge part, like going against it,” said Klemm, who plans to study pharmacy at Drake University but won’t compete in soccer. “We are used to sending long balls and switches in the air, so when the wind is pushing it back, we can’t use that. We have to find different ways.

“(Weaver) was making great saves. We had two breakaways, but she saved both of them. So, I thought that was huge for her. But I knew we could still come back. We just had to keep pushing.”

The Eagles (2-1-1), ranked sixth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had the strong wind to their back in the second half and scored twice in the final 7:02.

Sophomore midfielder McKenna Breunig scored at 72:58, tapping in a rebound for her fourth goal of the season. Senior defender Addison Hermsdorf struck a 38-yard free kick that went off Weaver’s hands and was booted in by Breunig in front.

The Spartans (3-2-1), ranked fifth in Division 3, had maintained a 2-0 lead until then.

Spartans junior Macie Boucher was credited with the game’s opening goal at the 6:36 mark, as McFarland took advantage with the wind at its back in the first half.

After a Spartans’ shot, the ball came loose in the box. With Boucher, Sauk Prairie defender Courtney Lautenbach and Sauk Prairie junior goalie Erelyn Apel in a tangle on the turf, Boucher directed the ball toward the net and it slowly crossed the goal line, seemingly pushed by the wind.

McFarland junior Elise Freeman made it 2-0 at 12:48, scoring in front after junior Stella Blau’s free kick.

“Stella takes all of our free kicks,” Freeman said. “She had an amazing kick.”

But Boucher (knee, 17:27 mark) and junior center-midfielder Courtney Davis (ankle, 26:00) were sidelined by injuries and didn’t return.

“(Boucher) is our starting forward for a reason,” McFarland coach T.J. DiPrizio said. “Having her out forced us to adjust right away.”

He would have liked to have held off Sauk Prairie in the final 10 minutes, but commended his team for battling through after the injuries.

“That shows what depth you have,” DiPrizio said. “You have no choice. It was a gut check to see what everybody has got. The girls played their butts off. … I’m very proud of the girls.”

The Spartans already were without junior Ava Dean, competing at a club volleyball tournament, and injured freshman Kennedy Schoenbrodt, DiPrizio said.

“We had two (injury) losses in the beginning, but the way everyone adapted to that was huge,” Freeman said. “We are still a learning team and I think we played really good working together.”

Sauk Prairie, meanwhile, didn’t have junior midfielder Ellery Apel and sophomore defender/goalie Greta Shadewald, who also were competing at a club volleyball tournament, Kornish said.

McFarland was aided by four standout saves in the second half by Western Illinois commit Weaver, including point-blank stops on Klemm at 46:07 and Pistono at 55:58.

“Their goalie really did a great job,” Kornish said. “She was standing on her head. We had one-on-ones that we weren’t able to convert on.”

Said DiPrizio: “The ones (versus) ones were great. They really kept us in the game, until the end. … Those breakaways she stopped were phenomenal.”

