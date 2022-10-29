How Oregon gained confidence boost early in Division 2 sectional final against Monona Grove

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Oregon boys soccer team only needed 15 minutes to gain the confidence it needed in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final.

The top-seeded Panthers scored five goals in the span and cruised to a 6-0 victory over second-seeded Monona Grove.

“It gave us a vote of confidence,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “It also was a little bit defeating for MG at the same time. It created a differential that made it really hard for them to get back into the game.”

Said Oregon’s Noah Malcook: “It’s definitely a very big confidence booster throughout the rest of the game. I think the first three goals in the first 6 minutes was definitely a good step towards finishing the game off strong.”

The Panthers (21-2-2) qualified for their 11th state tournament at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, winning it all 1998, 2013, 2018 and last season when they defeated Whitefish Bay 3-1.

“It doesn’t lose its luster,” Mitchell said. “I think our boys appreciate this, it’s really hard to get to state. We’ve been pretty good at it in the last 10 years or so. It’s really hard and we had the toughest road to get to state. … I’m super proud of these boys. We didn’t give up a goal and scored 24 in the playoffs this year.”

They got a confidence booster right out the gate when Mason Diercks scooted one past Monona Grove keeper Max Adrians at 1:03.

It shocked the Silver Eagles (16-3-2), who were already missing Nathan Haberli, who suffered a lower-leg injury during Thursday’s sectional semifinal victory over third-seeded Union Grove.

“Oregon has always been a nemesis for the program,” Monona Grove coach Randy Becker said. “We’ve beaten them once in the last eight years, so mentally it’s a challenge. Starting with that rough start and not having one of our best players on the field, I think it showed when we started today.

“Mentally, when you lose your best player on the team that leads, does everything of a true leader, it’s hard for someone to pick up that mental aspect of the game.”

Diercks finished with one goal and three assists. Malcook had a hat trick, his first goal coming unassisted at 4:19 to make it 2-0. Diercks helped him out with assists on his second one at 12:51 to go up 4-0 and at 57:38 of the second half to raise the lead to 6-0.

“That’s been his track record and the track record of some other guys,” Mitchell said. “When the big games come, those guys play big.”

Said Malcook: “It’s huge. It’s going to definitely carry some energy for me into the state tournament, but I couldn’t have done it without Mason. He had a goal and three assists today, and overall was supplying us with crosses and balls over the back of the defense. I wouldn’t have had those three goals without the movement of my team and unselfishness.”

Diercks assisted Carter Uhlmann with 6:34 remaining to make it 3-0 and at 14:09 helped Casey Schoenecker's goal to make it 5-0.

The lone goal the rest of the way by the Panthers was a positive mark for the Silver Eagles as Becker felt his team played better.

“It was a challenge of pride in the second half,” he said. “Can we show everyone that we know how to play MG soccer? They did it for some good spirts in the second half.”

The game was quite the surprise for Monona Grove, which had played Oregon to a 2-1 loss on Sept. 15.

“Most definitely,” Becker said. “I was expecting a close, competitive game, but I felt that easy goal that was given up for the first one, mentally, that put us on our heels and we couldn’t get out of that shell for the first 20 minutes.”