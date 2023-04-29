MCFARLAND — Playing Saturday’s nonconference girls soccer game at McFarland High School took some getting used to for Oregon team members.

The Panthers are used to playing on a grass field while at home, but the Spartans have turf, which caused some problems on a rainy and windy day. Once they got used to how the turf affected the direction of the ball, the Panthers found a rhythm, which led to a 3-0 victory over the Spartans.

“We play on a grass field, so our passes, we usually have to whip them in to get them to go,” Oregon junior Katelyn Studebaker said. “On here, we were whipping them and then it would skip.”

Senior Elise Boyd quickly capitalized on how the ball bounced when she received a pass from sophomore Addison Werth from about the right corner. Werth worked hard for the ball as she got past a defender and made a sliding pass to Boyd, who passed the ball underneath McFarland senior goalie Avery Weaver for a 1-0 lead at 27 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half.

“I love the effort from her and the work ethic from Addison, too, to be able to get there after that hard battle,” Boyd said. “I saw that the goal, she said she was coming, I quickly stepped before her and just passed it underneath her. I had space and time to turn and angle my body towards the goal.”

Added Studebaker: “Our philosophy is to get end line and slot. We know if we can do that, we know we’re going to get good opportunities on goal. With Elise and Addison with her speed, we knew that if Addison cut the corner, Elise was just going to go straight in.”

That was the only goal by the Panthers (8-0-1) the Spartans let up in the first half, which pleased coach TJ DiPrizio.

“Our defense played great tonight,” he said. “I think this is the best we’ve seen our defense play in a while just as a unit. They’ve played extremely solid, and you make a little mistake and Oregon punishes you for it. Overall, we played extremely well against them. Our center-mids played extremely well as a unit, defensively.”

McFarland (4-4-2) had a free kick blocked by Oregon freshman goalie Reese McCabe in the 36th minute. Then in the second half, the Spartans had a couple corner kicks in the 59th and 60th minutes that came close, but couldn’t score.

“We felt like if we could get one in, then we can kind of turn the momentum a little bit,” said DiPrizio, who acknowledged that you need to score on those chances the Panthers gave up because they’re a good team.

Meanwhile, Oregon had solid chances in the second half and the Panthers capitalized.

Studebaker struck gold over Weaver’s head, hit the crossbar and in for a 2-0 lead at 49:42. Then Werth found senior Aubree Caya for a goal at 68:39 to go up 3-0.

“We were there,” DiPrizio said. “We had a couple opportunities to score and we just didn’t put them away. They had a few opportunities and they buried them. That’s what a team like Oregon does, you give them a few chances and the will bury them.”

Boyd said the Panthers’ work ethic and their drive of “wanting to score and wanting to put the ball in the back of the net” showed up in the second half.

“We knew that a 1-0 first half was not enough,” Studebaker said in agreement. “We needed a couple more goals in to finish the game.”

