How Middleton boys soccer used major events to rally, end 10-year title drought

MIDDLETON — In the opening days of boys soccer practice, Middleton senior Owen Sheehan stopped Cardinals coach Kevin Pauls to deliver a message.

“I recall him coming up to me one of the first practices and he said, `This is our year, K.P. We’re going to state,’’’ Pauls said. “He kept bringing it up, and now we are five games away.”

Back in form after major events — including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and the deaths of three friends in a 2021 car crash — had an impact on the Cardinals in recent years, Sheehan and the other seniors are trying to make the most of their final high school season.

“Just taking it one moment at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time, is more than I can ask for," said Sheehan, a captain and center defensive midfielder. "The guys are all on the same page, as far as wanting to do it for themselves and the seniors this year. One step at a time we’re trying to make it this year.”

Middleton has had a strong boys soccer program, making 13 WIAA state tournament appearances, including winning the 2004 Division 1 title under longtime coach Ken Burghy. The most recent trip was in 2016.

So it came as a surprise to Pauls when he started checking the records, that it was 10 years since the last conference crown. The Cardinals won the Big Eight Conference title and ended that drought this year.

"You mix in eight sophomores with 16 upperclassmen, you aren’t sure what will happen. They jelled together," Pauls said.

Middleton (14-2-4) earned a No. 1 seed for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs.

The Cardinals, whose two losses came to out-of-state opponents, opened postseason with a 12-0 victory over 16th-seeded Janesville Parker on Tuesday night — a match that was ended after the first half due to a 10-goal-lead rule at halftime.

Middleton plays host to eighth-seeded Lake Geneva Badger in a regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Firefighters Memorial Park.

Cardinals senior striker Dom Campos, who had two goals and two assists in the regional semifinal Tuesday, said the players are comfortable with each other this season.

“I think everyone on our team cares,” said Campos, who has nine goals and five assists this season. “I think that everyone knows we have a lot of potential this year and that this is one year we can actually win state.”

How the Cardinals have come together this season has to do with leadership, their depth of talent and a strong defense, which includes senior goalkeeper Eliot Spence.

“Some of the seniors (including Sheehan, Campos and Finn Patenaude) have been through three very different seasons, so they’re very experienced in many ways,” Pauls said.

Middleton played in the alternate season in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think when the COVID year hit, we realized that high school is going to fly by, so I think we started to take our last season more seriously because of how fast it went and how COVID ruined the rest of our soccer season (as sophomores),” Campos said.

Last October, Middleton seniors Evan Kratochwill and John “Jack” Miller and Madison West senior Simon Bilessi, who formerly attended Middleton, were killed after their vehicle was hit from behind in the town of Middleton. Miller and Bilessi had played soccer.

“The whole program was impacted by the car accident last year,” Pauls said.

This season, most of the roster has seen consistent action and made contributions, leading to a balanced attack.

“Everyone on this team has so much talent,” said captain and senior defender Daniel Kim. “There is not much of a talent drop off when you see a starter come off for a bench player.”

That, Sheehan and Kim each said, has made Middleton successful and fueled the team’s ultimate goal of winning a state title.

“This year, we don’t have superstars,” Kim said. “We are playing better as a team.”

The Cardinals have permitted 10 goals this season, and only four in 17 games against Wisconsin teams. They have held teams scoreless 15 times.

The close-knit group is having fun, said Pauls, whose team’s sectional includes second-seeded Madison Memorial, third-seeded Verona and fourth-seeded Madison West.

“It’s a storied program and we are glad to be back at the top of the conference and (as one of the teams) at the top of the state,” Pauls said.