SUN PRAIRIE — After more than an hour of scoreless game time, the DeForest girls soccer team scored two second-half goals.

It was enough for the Norskies to post a 2-0 victory over Sun Prairie East on Saturday.

Both goals were a result of great passing. The first came when Karina Kuzdas perfectly placed a corner kick that Anya Carrillo finished with a sliding goal.

Carrillo, who turned 16 on Saturday, said that was the best birthday present she could ask for.

"When the ball is coming in I have to see if I'm going to jump or it's going to land right here, so I didn't go for the header, I just put my foot in there and hoped for the best," Carrillo said.

On its second goal, DeForest had a 2-on-1 opportunity. Rylan Oberg made an unselfish play and assisted on Claire Schmidt's goal.

Both goals were a result of DeForest countering how Sun Prairie East was defending.

"We really wanted to attack the outsides because of the way they were pinching off their defenders and taking away the middle from us," DeForest coach Tim Esser said. "We tried to take away their strength by playing the outsides and bringing crosses back through, so that's how the goals were scored."

Great goalkeeping

The main reason the game scoreless for so long was the play of each goalie. Sun Prairie East freshman goalie Lauren Wiegel was busy in the first half as DeForest dominated time of possession.

Wiegel defended long shots, breakaway attempts and came out from the box multiple times to prevent shots on goal.

The Cardinals' defensive performance in the first half was exactly what coach Matt Cleveland was looking for from his young team.

"We knew we were going to have to defend, they're pretty smooth up front, so the goal was to keep them at zero and it was going well at half," Cleveland said.

On the other end, DeForest goalie Meta Fischer recorded her second consecutive shutout of the early season. Sun Prairie had several scoring opportunities, especially in the second half when it "made adjustments to try and score early," Cleveland said.

It only takes a few minutes

DeForest's goals came three minutes apart and seemed inevitable with how the second half started for it offensively.

After halftime DeForest missed two shots on goal, with one going wide left and the other hitting off the goal frame.

The third trip to the penalty area is when Kuzdas' corner kick set up Carrillo's goal at the 64-minute mark.

Then 67 minutes into the game, Oberg set up Schmidt to put the Norskies up 2-0.

"It's really just Rylan opening those things up for us, her running those balls down put Claire in a position, so a lot of the credit goes to Rylan," Esser said.

Sun Prairie East is looking for its first win in its inaugural season after having a pair of ties to start the year.

DeForest completed a weekend series against Sun Prairie teams. The Norskies played to a 0-0 tie with Sun Prairie West on Friday night.

"It's a good game for us, we told our kids win, lose or draw we have to play good teams early to prepare for the conference season, so we were happy with the outcome the last two nights," Esser said.

