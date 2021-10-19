How Cole Kettner's return after injury sparked Waunakee's playoff-opening win over Madison East

WAUNAKEE — Senior Cole Kettner returned to the Waunakee boys soccer team just when the Warriors needed the midfielder most.
Kettner, who was sidelined for three weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his right lower leg, made an energetic presence as Waunakee topped Madison East 3-0 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Tuesday night.
“He can dribble the ball, can distribute the ball and finds guys,” coach Dave Kettner said about his son. “I don’t know how he finds guys, but he’s able to get that next play that forces defenders to react differently.”
Senior striker Drew Lavold, the Warriors leading scorer, recorded his 18th goal of the season with three minutes left in the game. Waunakee scored a pair of goals in the 71st and 77th minutes en route to victory.
Lavold agreed that Cole Kettner’s talents will be important to the Warriors, who hope to push their postseason pursuits to the state level. The Warriors lost to DePere 1-0 in May in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal during the alternate fall season.
“His presence is critical,” Lavold said. “It creates chances for us to move up top. He’s willing to dribble at the defenders, pull one of them towards us and it opens up a gap for us to go in and score.”
The Warriors (15-2-5 overall), ranked ninth in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, will host Beloit Memorial on Saturday in a sectional semifinal. The No. 13 Purple Knights beat No. 3 Kettle Moraine 1-0 in their regional final Tuesday.
Waunakee, ranked No. 3 in its sectional, and Memorial tied in a regular-season game.
Warriors midfielder Alex Hoopes launched a free kick to fellow senior Calvin Rahn, who scored off a header at 7 minutes, 43 seconds into the first half for Waunakee.
The Purgolders (6-9-2) were issued a red card in the 23rd minute of the first and played a man down the remainder of the match.
East coach Kyle Koenig said his halftime message to the Purgolders was simple.
“We needed to pick each other up and bring our game up,” Koenig said of East, which had two shots on goal. “They fought hard, and it didn’t go our way.”
Junior forward Fred Foueppe oversaw a tenacious East offensive attack in the second half that kept the Warriors on their toes. But Waunakee netminder Joe Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, wouldn’t allow an East score.
A highlight for East was the effort by senior goalkeeper Alessandro Malterer, who had a couple dynamic saves in the game.
“He was phenomenal all season, and it showed, the culmination of the season," Koenig said. "He kind of stood on his head for us tonight.”
Lavold said that he enjoyed the second-half battle with the Purgolders.
“I think they are a physical team that likes to grab, push and do whatever they can to win the ball. We can’t let that get to our heads,” Lavold said. “We had to fight through it and got some calls to go our way. A physical game is fun like that.”
Dave Kettner jokingly referred to Waunakee’s sectional — in the third bracket — as the “sectional of death,” since it features teams ranked in the top 10 of the final WSCA Division 1 poll.
“Six of the top 10 teams in the state are in our sectional,” Kettner said. “No one else has that much depth. It doesn’t make a difference. You have to win the game and carry on. If we can continue to play this way, I hope for good things.”