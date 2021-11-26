How area players fared on the coaches' All-State team for boys soccer

Oregon senior Alex Rodriguez and Verona sophomore Connor Gage were selected to the first team of 11 players on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team for boys soccer.
Madison West senior Tomas Garcia, McFarland senior Zach Nichols and Waunakee seniors Cole Kettner and Decker Storch were named to the second team.
Whitefish Bay senior Mitchell Dryden was named the player of the year.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
2021 All-State boys soccer team
Player of the year – Mitchell Dryden, sr., Whitefish Bay
First team
Mitchell Dryden, sr., Whitefish Bay; Langston Gryglas, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Denis Krioutchenkov, sr., Shorewood; Sam Magner, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Lucas Nesthus, sr., Pewaukee; Connor Gage, soph., Verona; Gabe Thistle, sr., Brookfield Central; Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Enzo Bova, sr., Arrowhead; Will, jr., Whitefish Bay; C.J. Deslongshamps, jr., Marquette.
Second team
Ben Grimm, sr., Whitefish Bay; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Lucas Behringer, sr., Arrowhead; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Miguel Gonzalez, sr., Marquette; Gunnar Busch, sr., Wauwatosa East; Cooper Re, sr., Kimberly; Valentin Sandoval, sr., Marquette; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Devin Stoltenberg, sr., Racine Prairie School.
All-State team honorable mention
Aidan Glancey, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Aidan Martin, sr., Menomonee Falls; Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Andrew Rohde, sr., Brookfield Central; Asher Harris, sr., Oconomowoc; Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Ben Schumacher, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Ben Wajerski, jr., Kenosha Tremper; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest;
Brogan Ortwein, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Bryce Bolt, sr., Waupaca; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Charlie Levin, sr., Nicolet; Darren Chukel, jr., Hudson; Dom Lagona, sr., Brookfield East; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Emmett Lawton, jr., Green Bay Notre;
Filiberto Saavedra, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Gavin Kreitmeir, jr., Waukesha West; Harry Ross, soph., Hudson; Hector Cervantes, sr., Milwaukee Carmen South; Jack Gruen, jr., Mequon Homestead; Jakob Bakalinsky, jr., Homestead; Jakob Kidd, sr., Superior; Jared Nunez, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Javier DeLaVega, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI;
Joe Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Jonathan Monreal, jr. Cristo Rey Jesuit; Joseph Witczak, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; Landon Deneen, jr., Spooner; Logan Draeger, sr., Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Loic Marolda, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Lucas Biederman, jr., Hudson; Luvas Binnebose, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower;
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Matt Sundararajan, sr., New Berlin West; Matthew Meke, sr., Oostburg; Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Michael DeLuca, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Michael Modahl, sr., Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; Mohammed Saed, soph., Oak Creek; Nasin Lacina, sr., Whitefish Bay; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie;
Nathaniel Moore, jr., Arrowhead; Nikita Gladkin, sr., Muskego; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Nolan Melek, sr., Washburn; Oscar Hernandez, sr., Green Bay Preble; Owen Backus, soph., Elkhorn; Owen Marshall, jr., Marquette; Owen Williams, sr., Stevens Point; Payton Schilz, sr., Bay Port; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb;
Preston Ten Dolle, sr., Oostburg; Rory Beilman, jr., Elkhorn; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Ryan Amond, jr., Bay Port; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Ryan Karst, sr., Brookfield East; Sam Hummel, sr., Green Bay Preble; Sam Naughton, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Sean Archibold, sr., Osceola; Sebastian Pagan Vega, sr., Kimberly;
Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb; Teddy Gibeau, jr., Cedarburg; Teig Dreissen, sr., Seymour; Tim DeVries, jr., Lake Geneva Badger; Toren Holtz, sr., Mosinee; Will O’Connor, sr., Shorewood; Yaroslav Myshchyshyn, soph., Minocqua Lakeland; Zeke Healy, sr., Mukwonago.
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”