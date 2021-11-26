 Skip to main content
How area players fared on the coaches' All-State team for boys soccer
Oregon senior Alex Rodriguez and Verona sophomore Connor Gage were selected to the first team of 11 players on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State team for boys soccer.

Madison West senior Tomas Garcia, McFarland senior Zach Nichols and Waunakee seniors Cole Kettner and Decker Storch were named to the second team. 

Whitefish Bay senior Mitchell Dryden was named the player of the year.

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

2021 All-State boys soccer team

Player of the year – Mitchell Dryden, sr., Whitefish Bay

First team

Mitchell Dryden, sr., Whitefish Bay; Langston Gryglas, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Denis Krioutchenkov, sr., Shorewood; Sam Magner, sr., Milwaukee Marquette; Lucas Nesthus, sr., Pewaukee; Connor Gage, soph., Verona; Gabe Thistle, sr., Brookfield Central; Alex Rodriguez, sr., Oregon; Enzo Bova, sr., Arrowhead; Will, jr., Whitefish Bay; C.J. Deslongshamps, jr., Marquette.

Second team

Ben Grimm, sr., Whitefish Bay; Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West; Lucas Behringer, sr., Arrowhead; Cole Kettner, sr., Waunakee; Miguel Gonzalez, sr., Marquette; Gunnar Busch, sr., Wauwatosa East; Cooper Re, sr., Kimberly; Valentin Sandoval, sr., Marquette; Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland; Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee; Devin Stoltenberg, sr., Racine Prairie School.

All-State team honorable mention

Aidan Glancey, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall; Aidan Martin, sr., Menomonee Falls; Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Andrew Rohde, sr., Brookfield Central; Asher Harris, sr., Oconomowoc; Baylor Denu, jr., Beloit Memorial; Ben Minikel-Lacocque, jr., Madison West; Ben Schumacher, sr., Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Ben Wajerski, jr., Kenosha Tremper; Blake Olson, sr., DeForest;

Brogan Ortwein, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Brooks Luttinen, sr., Verona; Bryce Bolt, sr., Waupaca; Bubba Blair, jr., McFarland; Charlie Levin, sr., Nicolet; Darren Chukel, jr., Hudson; Dom Lagona, sr., Brookfield East; Drew Jarstad, sr., Evansville; Eli Lehmann, sr., Oregon; Emmett Lawton, jr., Green Bay Notre;

Filiberto Saavedra, sr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Gabe Voung, sr., Sun Prairie; Gavin Kreitmeir, jr., Waukesha West; Harry Ross, soph., Hudson; Hector Cervantes, sr., Milwaukee Carmen South; Jack Gruen, jr., Mequon Homestead; Jakob Bakalinsky, jr., Homestead; Jakob Kidd, sr., Superior; Jared Nunez, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Javier DeLaVega, jr., Milwaukee Pius XI;

Joe Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee; Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Jonathan Monreal, jr. Cristo Rey Jesuit; Joseph Witczak, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers; Landon Deneen, jr., Spooner; Logan Draeger, sr., Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Logan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie; Loic Marolda, sr., University School of Milwaukee; Lucas Biederman, jr., Hudson; Luvas Binnebose, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower;

Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland; Matt Sundararajan, sr., New Berlin West; Matthew Meke, sr., Oostburg; Max Lynch, sr., Verona; Michael DeLuca, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Michael Modahl, sr., Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran; Mohammed Saed, soph., Oak Creek; Nasin Lacina, sr., Whitefish Bay; Nate Ruprecht, sr., Madison Edgewood; Nathan Parrish, sr., Sun Prairie;

Nathaniel Moore, jr., Arrowhead; Nikita Gladkin, sr., Muskego; Noah Malcook, jr., Oregon; Nolan Melek, sr., Washburn; Oscar Hernandez, sr., Green Bay Preble; Owen Backus, soph., Elkhorn; Owen Marshall, jr., Marquette; Owen Williams, sr., Stevens Point; Payton Schilz, sr., Bay Port; Peter Cullen, sr., Mount Horeb;

Preston Ten Dolle, sr., Oostburg; Rory Beilman, jr., Elkhorn; Ronaldo Lopez, jr., Baraboo; Ryan Amond, jr., Bay Port; Ryan Downing, sr., Belleville/New Glarus; Ryan Karst, sr., Brookfield East; Sam Hummel, sr., Green Bay Preble; Sam Naughton, sr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Sean Archibold, sr., Osceola; Sebastian Pagan Vega, sr., Kimberly;

Seth Aiken, sr., Mount Horeb; Teddy Gibeau, jr., Cedarburg; Teig Dreissen, sr., Seymour; Tim DeVries, jr., Lake Geneva Badger; Toren Holtz, sr., Mosinee; Will O’Connor, sr., Shorewood; Yaroslav Myshchyshyn, soph., Minocqua Lakeland; Zeke Healy, sr., Mukwonago.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

