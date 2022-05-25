How area girls soccer teams fared in the state coaches' rankings

The Oregon girls soccer team continued to lead the overall rankings in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
Waunakee was ranked seventh overall, which includes all four divisions.
Oregon was top-ranked in Division 2. Sauk Prairie stood No. 8.
Waunakee was No. 3 and Verona was No. 7 in Division 1. Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 1.
In Division 3, McFarland was second-ranked, behind New Berlin Eisenhower. Madison Edgewood was No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was No. 9 in Division 3.
Sheboygan Falls topped Division 4.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield East; 3, Muskego; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, New Berlin Eisenhower; 7, Waunakee; 8, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 9, Kimberly; 10, Waukesha West.
1, Brookfield East; 2, Muskego; 3, Waunakee; 4, DSHA; 5, Kimberly; 6, Mequon Homestead; 7, Verona; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, De Pere.
1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Brookfield Central; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Union Grove; 10, Cedarburg.
1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.
1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (in Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy; 9, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 10, Oostburg.
Photos: WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest
Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan warms up before the start of the girls shot put competition during a WIAA Division 1 regional track meet Monday at DeForest High School.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Madison East's Jonathon Quattrucci competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan competes in girls shot put during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Ally Saleh warms up before the start of the girls shot put competition during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Madilyn Vander Sanden competes in the girls shot put during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Middleton's Madilyn Vander Sanden reacts after competing in the girls shot put, with Madison Memorial's Olivia Morgan, at left, during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison East's Tim Nichols competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Ian Phebus competes in the boys discus throw during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Madison Memorial's Ana Ashworth and DeForest's Anna Szepieniec race to the finish in the girls 100 meter hurdles during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) DeForest's Rogitha Luecke, Middleton's Finn Patenaude and Madison East's Manjot Singh compete in the boys 110 meter hurdles during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Middleton's Lauren Pansegrau and Madison Memorial's Annika Cutforth compete in the girls 1600 meter run during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
(From left) Middleton's Griffin Ward and Verona Area's Aidan Manning compete in the boys 1600 meter run during a WIAA Division 1 Regional track meet at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Monday, May 23, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!