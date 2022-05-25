 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

How area girls soccer teams fared in the state coaches' rankings

  • 0
051222oregonsoccer01-05122022111302

Oregon's Lily Frank (15) tackles the ball against Verona's Jenna Albert (6) at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon girls soccer team continued to lead the overall rankings in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Waunakee was ranked seventh overall, which includes all four divisions.

Oregon was top-ranked in Division 2. Sauk Prairie stood No. 8.

Waunakee was No. 3 and Verona was No. 7 in Division 1. Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 1.

In Division 3, McFarland was second-ranked, behind New Berlin Eisenhower. Madison Edgewood was No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was No. 9 in Division 3.

Sheboygan Falls topped Division 4. 

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield East; 3, Muskego; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, New Berlin Eisenhower; 7, Waunakee; 8, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 9, Kimberly; 10, Waukesha West.

People are also reading…

Division 1

1, Brookfield East; 2, Muskego; 3, Waunakee; 4, DSHA; 5, Kimberly; 6, Mequon Homestead; 7, Verona; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, De Pere.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Brookfield Central; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Union Grove; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.

Division 4

1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (in Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy; 9, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 10, Oostburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic critical Of Wimbledon’s Russian and Belarusian player ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics