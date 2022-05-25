How area girls soccer teams fared in the state coaches' rankings

The Oregon girls soccer team continued to lead the overall rankings in the weekly Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

Waunakee was ranked seventh overall, which includes all four divisions.

Oregon was top-ranked in Division 2. Sauk Prairie stood No. 8.

Waunakee was No. 3 and Verona was No. 7 in Division 1. Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 1.

In Division 3, McFarland was second-ranked, behind New Berlin Eisenhower. Madison Edgewood was No. 7 and Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was No. 9 in Division 3.

Sheboygan Falls topped Division 4.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield East; 3, Muskego; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, New Berlin Eisenhower; 7, Waunakee; 8, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 9, Kimberly; 10, Waukesha West.

Division 1

1, Brookfield East; 2, Muskego; 3, Waunakee; 4, DSHA; 5, Kimberly; 6, Mequon Homestead; 7, Verona; 8, Wales Kettle Moraine; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, De Pere.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Brookfield Central; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Pewaukee; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Union Grove; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, New Berlin Eisenhower; 2, McFarland; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Kewaskum; 7, Madison Edgewood; 8, Ashland; 9, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 10, Rice Lake.

Division 4

1, Sheboygan Falls; 2, Kiel; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School (in Wind Point, near Racine); 8, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy; 9, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; 10, Oostburg.

