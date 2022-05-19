 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How area girls soccer teams fared in the state coaches' poll

Verona's Elena Risgaard (11) goes up for a header against Oregon's Zoey Pagels, right, at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

The Oregon girls soccer team remained top-ranked in Division 2 and for all divisions in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.

Oregon was No. 1 overall. McFarland was eighth and Waunakee 10th.

In Division 2, Oregon was No. 1. Sauk Prairie was eighth.

McFarland remained No. 1 in Division 3. Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River) was eighth and Madison Edgewood ninth.

Waunakee was fourth and Verona eighth in Division 1. Brookfield East was top-ranked in Division 1.

In Division 4, Kiel was top-ranked.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

State rankings

Overall

1, Oregon; 2, Brookfield East; 3, Muskego; 4, Whitefish Bay; 5, Brookfield Central; 6, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 7, Pewaukee; 8, McFarland; 9, New Berlin Eisenhower; 10, Waunakee.

Division 1

1, Brookfield East; 2, Muskego; 3, DSHA; 4, Waunakee; 5, Kimberly; 6, Mequon Homestead; 7, Wales Kettle Moraine; 8, Verona; 9, Sussex Hamilton; 10, Hartland Arrowhead.

Division 2

1, Oregon; 2, Whitefish Bay; 3, Brookfield Central; 4, Pewaukee; 5, Waukesha West; 6, Glendale Nicolet; 7, River Falls; 8, Sauk Prairie; 9, Union Grove; 10, Cedarburg.

Division 3

1, McFarland; 2, New Berlin Eisenhower; 3, Plymouth; 4, Green Bay Notre Dame; 5, Shorewood; 6, Ashland; 7, Kewaskum; 8, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); 9, Madison Edgewood; 10, Rice Lake.

Division 4

1, Kiel; 2, Sheboygan Falls; 3, Brookfield Academy; 4, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; 5, Cedar Grove-Belgium; 6, Kenosha St. Joseph; 7, The Prairie School; 8, Howards Grove; 9, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran Academy; 10, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

