DEFOREST — Meta Fischer began playing soccer in recreational leagues to start out elementary school. Before joining more competitive leagues at the age of 8, she stepped away from soccer and pursued martial arts.

During her time learning karate, Fischer became a first degree black belt and said it's helped her become the senior goalie for DeForest girls soccer.

"I would say it definitely helps with soccer because in karate I need dedication and discipline to stay focused on what I'm working on," Fischer said. "Here, especially as a goalkeeper, there are games where I only touch the ball once or twice, so it helps keep my mind in the game at all times."

Having stayed at the goalie position since her early beginnings, Fischer has been denied the freedom soccer offers. While other players race up and down the field trying to score goals, she waits for the action to come her way.

This doesn't bother Fischer because of the unique opportunities she's afforded.

"I've always loved the ability to be a playmaker and not just score goals," Fischer said. "Everyone gets the opportunity for that but there's only a couple players on the team who get an opportunity to make a game-winning save."

Despite playing such an isolated position, DeForest coach Tim Esser said Fischer was the "the heart of our team."

The players' feelings toward Fischer were best shown through her selection as the team's most valuable player last season.

"The idea of the keeper being the team MVP, which she was last year, has never happened in my 20 years of coaching here, so the respect she gets from her teammates is pretty impressive," Esser said.

Last year DeForest's season ended after a 3-1 loss to Sauk Prairie in the sectional semifinal. Surprisingly, this loss is Fischer's favorite soccer moment because "honestly its the best we played as a team last year," she said.

The Norskies look to carry that momentum into this season as they return majority of their team. This includes Fischer's childhood teammate in seniors Ellie Doucette and Rylan Oberg, who set the school's single season record for goals last year.

"We had a good year last year that we just have to build on," Esser said. "The gauntlet that hurt us to end last year was Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and Monona Grove. We lost all three of those but have the same gauntlet to end this year, so we've amped up our schedule to prepare for that."

For the past two seasons, DeForest has won regional championships. However in her final season, Fischer wants to win her first Badger East Conference title, especially over Waunakee who she said has been "our strongest conference opponent."

Fischer has already committed to playing Division II soccer at Purdue Northwest, while majoring in biological and health sciences.

While going through a stressful recruitment process Fischer considered many things including, location and size of the school and the potential team she'd be joining.

The deciding factor wind up being the coaching staff at Purdue Northwest.

"They have really high hopes for this upcoming group of freshmen coming in next year and they've been able to turnaround a program in the past and they're looking to do it again at Purdue Northwest," Fischer said. "So to be a part of the grade that comes in to make the change of were going to win and were going to make a difference, I wanted to be a part of that."

Photos: Sauk Prairie vs. DeForest, WIAA Division 2 girls soccer sectional semifinal