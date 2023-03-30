The Oregon girls soccer team came home with a WIAA state championship last year, while Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and McFarland also made successful runs to secure state tournament berths in Milwaukee.

A new season brings new hopes for area coaches and players, focused on improving their skills and targeting conference titles.

Here are things to know about the area’s conferences:

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Oregon. The Panthers begin this season where they left off last year: at the top. Oregon was ranked No. 1 regardless of division in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers capped a 23-0-1 season, defeating Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Katelyn Studebaker’s rebound goal in the WIAA Division 2 championship game, while making their seventh consecutive state appearance last year. Oregon outscored opponents 150-3 last season and was ranked No. 1 in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches. The goal total was the second-most goals scored in a season in state girls history and was tied for the second-fewest goals permitted in a season, according to Wisconsin Soccer Central.

Oregon lost key seniors from that team, including state player of the year Zoey Pagels, but has another solid nucleus, led by juniors Studebaker (second-team All-State) and Delaney Hoelker and seniors Elise Boyd (Cleveland State commit) and Ashley Wolfe (Illinois State commit). Oregon has won or shared the conference title for the past 10 seasons and is 46-0-4 in league matches since May 2014.

Contenders: Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood. Sauk Prairie was ranked sixth in Division 2 in the preseason poll. Last year, the Eagles advanced to the state tournament for the second consecutive time. First-team All-State midfielder Katelyn Fishnick was among those who graduated. But Eagles coach Drew Kornish said an excellent core of players return, “eager to grow into the season like we have not had to in the past.” Those players include senior defender Addy Hermsdorf, senior midfielder Alexis Klemm, junior midfielder McKayla Paukner, junior goalkeeper Erelyn Apel and sophomore forward McKenna Breunig (14 goals, six assists).

Edgewood was seventh-ranked in Division 3 in the preseason poll. Edgewood, which was second in the conference and fell in a Division 3 sectional final to McFarland last season, lost 10 seniors. But sophomore forward Sonoma Bever, senior forward/midfielder Madison Foley (Washington University in St. Louis commit) and senior defender Madeline Arce are among players coach Chris Martinelli, who’s won 293 games entering his 26th season, anticipates will lead the Crusaders’ charge.

Things to know: Mount Horeb looks to challenge in the rugged Badger West. Juniors Anya McKay and Rowan Severson were first-team and second-team all-conference choices, respectively, last year. … Dan Rolling is in his first season as the Portage/Poynette coach after 10 years in the program.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Waunakee. The Warriors were ranked seventh in Division 1 in the coaches’ preseason poll. Andy Moll takes over as coach. Waunakee finished first in the Badger East and advanced to a Division 1 state semifinal last year, falling to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 2-1 in overtime. Departures from that team include All-State defenders Riley Miller and Ava Bryan. But junior midfielder Alyssa Thomas (honorable-mention All-State) and senior forward Mckenna Nachreiner (Augsburg commit) return. Junior defender Kennedy Ross and goalkeeper Emily Whyte (Northern Michigan commit) also return.

Contenders: Monona Grove, DeForest. Monona Grove finished second in the Badger East last season and Silver Eagles coach Zoe Kurth has high hopes for this year’s team. Maia Romero, a senior forward, was the team’s leading scorer last year. Junior defender Belle Dehner and senior center midfielder Valerie Giallombardo (UW-Eau Claire commit) were all-conference picks. Kurth also will count on senior midfielder Ally Hilgart and senior goalkeeper Sadie Wendt.

DeForest finished third last season and again figures to challenge for the league title. The Norskies had first-team all-league picks in underclassmen Rylan Oberg and Meta Fischer last year when DeForest reached a Division 2 sectional semifinal against eventual state qualifier Sauk Prairie.

Things to know: Hayley Millard was a second-team all-conference pick last year as a junior for Stoughton, which looks to move up from the middle of the pack. … Madelyn Kuenzi was an honorable-mention all-league choice as a junior last year for Beaver Dam.

Big Eight Conference

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Verona.

Favorite: Verona. The Wildcats were ranked eighth in Division 1 in the coaches’ preseason poll. The Wildcats were undefeated in Big Eight play last year and advanced to a Division 1 sectional semifinal, losing to Kettle Moraine 1-0. Wildcats senior forward and Utah commit Lilliah Blum was the league player of the year as a junior. She also was a second-team All-State choice. Midfielders Linsey Trapino (honorable-mention All-State, St. Cloud State commit) and Jenna Albert were all-league performers last year.

Contenders: Madison West, Madison Memorial. Madison West finished second in conference play last year and advanced to a Division 1 sectional semifinal, falling to Waunakee. Sagan Pizzingrilli takes over as the Regents’ coach. Abbey Stanton, a junior forward who's verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin, and senior midfielder Elizabeth “Izzy” Arnold (College of Charleston commit) were honorable-mention All-State choices. Madison Memorial, third last year, was led by honorable-mention All-State forward Delaney Cox, a UW commit and senior this season.

Things to know: Sun Prairie West makes its debut as a program and Wolves coach Alyssa Weymier, a former UW player, believes her team, which has eight seniors on the varsity, should have a strong attack and could challenge for one of the top spots in the conference. She will count on senior midfielder Ellianna Trilling (Wartburg commit), senior defender Mairin Duffy, senior forward Josie Langhans (Eastern Michigan commit), senior forward Lily Rimrodt (University of Dubuque commit) and sophomore forward Mira Petri. …

Middleton, expected to be led by senior midfielder Dalina Jonuzi (honorable-mention All-State last year) and junior Sophie Kasel (South Dakota commit), seeks to move up after finishing tied for fifth with Madison East … Purgolders coach Charlie Strader said senior defender Iris Crabb carries the team from her center-back spot, while senior midfielder Maya Griffin (Connecticut College commit) is the team’s most skilled player who was involved in scoring or assisting on a majority of goals last season. … Senior midfielder Jerzey Ladwig (UW-Parkside commit) is set to play for Sun Prairie East.

Capitol Conference

Who’s in it: Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Favorite: Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).

Contenders: Lake Mills, Lodi. The two teams tied for second in conference play behind league champion Sugar River last season. Lodi reached a Division 4 sectional semifinal, falling to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Senior Kaelyn Tatro (Viterbo commit) was a first-team all-conference defender as a junior and forward Gianna Burke was a first-team all-conference selection as a utility player as a sophomore.

Things to know: Columbus looks to challenge the favorites in the Capitol. The Cardinals will have to replace graduated seniors Andrea Diaz, a first-team all-conference defender. Columbus coach Gerald Jacobson will count on senior forward Reese Moorad, sophomore midfielder Ella Buske, senior center back Cathy Roche, senior center back Morgan Fuerstenberg and senior midfielder Morgan Baerwolf. … Sugar River has won 43 consecutive Capitol Conference games since a 1-0 loss to Lodi on April 7, 2016, according to Wisconsin Soccer Central.

Others

McFarland enters the season ranked third in Division 3 in the coaches’ preseason poll and again will be favored to win the Rock Valley Conference. McFarland advanced to a Division 3 state semifinal last year, but fell to Green Bay Notre Dame in a shootout. The Spartans lost six all-conference first-team players from last year, including league player of the year Grace Breuchel (an All-State second-team choice). Junior midfielder Elise Freeman was a first-team all-conference choice and junior midfielder Ava Dean was a second-team pick. Senior goalkeeper Avery Weaver has committed to Western Illinois. … Madison Country Day/Madison Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose plays an independent schedule and will play in Division 4 in the postseason.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Photos: Oregon girls win WIAA Division 2 state soccer title