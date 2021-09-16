Here's how area teams fared in the state coaches' rankings for boys soccer

The Oregon boys soccer team was second in Division 2 and third overall in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.
Oregon, Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Verona were in the top 10 of the overall rankings, which includes all divisions. Waunakee moved up four spots to No. 6 overall.
Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Verona were ranked in Division 1; Oregon in Division 2; and McFarland, Mount Horeb and Evansville in Division 3.
BOYS SOCCER
WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
OVERALL
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
1, Milwaukee Marquette (2); 2, Whitefish Bay (1); 3, Oregon (3); 4, Sun Prairie (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 6, Waunakee (10); 7, Wauwatosa East; 8, Brookfield Central; 9, Waukesha West (5); 10, Verona (7).
DIVISION 1
1, Milwaukee Marquette 7-0-1 (1); 2, Sun Prairie 4-0-1 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 5-2-0 (3); 4, Waunakee 6-0-2 (6); 5, Verona 4-1-1 (4); 6, Wales Kettle Moraine 2-1-1 (9); 7, Green Bay Preble 5-0-0 (5); 8, Mukwonago 7-0-1 (UR); 9, Brookfield East 4-1-1 (7); 10, De Pere 4-1-0 (10).
DIVISION 2
1, Whitefish Bay 7-0-0 (1); 2, Oregon 4-0-1 (2); 3, Wauwatosa East 5-2-1 (5); 4, Brookfield Central 4-1-1 (6); 5, Waukesha West 2-2-1 (3); 6, Elkhorn 3-1-1 (4); 7, Pewaukee 1-1-1 (8); 8, Wauwatosa West 3-2-0; 9, Glendale Nicolet 4-2-1 (7); 10, Cedarburg 2-5-0 (10).
DIVISION 3
1, Shorewood 6-0-1 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 5-1-1 (2); 3, Seymour 8-1-0 (3); 4, New Berlin West 7-2-0 (8); 5, McFarland 3-2-1 (6); 6, Mount Horeb 3-1-2 (9); 7, Plymouth 6-1-0 (4); 8, Delavan-Darien 7-2-2 (7); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-2-0 (UR); 10, Evansville 7-0-2 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Oostburg 7-1-0 (2); 2, Racine Prairie School 2-0-2 (1); 3, Sturgeon Bay 5-2-2 (3); 4, University School of Milwaukee 2-2-2 (4); 5, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 4-1-1 (5); 6, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary 6-0-0 (7); 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 2-3-1 (9); 8, Whitefish Bay Dominican 1-0-0 (8); 9, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4-0-1 (UR); 10, Arcadia 4-2-0 (6).
High school boys soccer preview: Waunakee's Decker Storch among 10 players you need to know this season
Johan Lopez, jr., Baraboo
Lopez, a creative forward, was on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s All-State team for the fall 2020 season. Lopez has an “excellent fitness level, physicality and nose for the goal,” Watertown coach Clayton Kratzer said.
Alessandro Malterer, sr., Madison East
Purgolders coach Kyle Koenig described goalkeeper Malterer as one of the best in the Big Eight Conference and in the state, saying: “He has showed the ability to absolutely dominate games by not conceding goals.”
Tomas Garcia, sr., Madison West
Garcia was an honorable-mention selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. Regents coach Pat Bauch called Garcia “a defensive leader and free-kick specialist.”
Zach Nichols, sr., McFarland
Nichols was a “Best XI” selection on the coaches’ All-State team for the WIAA’s alternate fall season this spring. The high-scoring striker helped lead McFarland to the Division 2 state championship.
Matt Schutt, sr., McFarland
Schutt, a goalie, was an honorable-mention choice on the All-State team for the alternate season this spring. He was the last line of defense for the state champion Spartans’ stingy defense.
Mason Diercks, jr., Oregon
Diercks, a junior midfielder, will be one of the players critical to the Panthers controlling possession. He will look to get the ball to Noah Malcook and Alex Rodriguez for coach Chris Mitchell’s team, which was upset-minded in reaching the sectional semifinals last spring.
Riley Stevens, jr., Sun Prairie
Stevens, an attacking midfielder, is expected to fuel the attack for coach Tok Kim’s team, which was 9-0-3 in the spring, losing to Oregon in a shootout in the postseason.
Max Lynch, sr., Verona
Lynch, a midfielder, leads the Wildcats back into the fall season after reaching the sectional semifinals last spring. Verona won the Big Eight title and the Division 1 state championship in the fall of 2019.
Joey Fuhremann, sr., Waunakee
Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 goalkeeper, provides a tall presence in net for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. He also plays basketball and is a “very tall and athletic goalie who will be difficult to beat with his size and ability to cover the net,” Waunakee coach Dave Kettner said.
Decker Storch, sr., Waunakee
Storch, a defender, was a “Best XI” selection on the All-State team last spring for the Warriors, who advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season. Kettner described Storch as “an intelligent and athletic player who can command the game with his ability to cover a lot of territory on defense.”