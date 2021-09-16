 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's how area teams fared in the state coaches' rankings for boys soccer
0 Comments

Here's how area teams fared in the state coaches' rankings for boys soccer

  • 0
20210909_11_West_Verona_0744_AJA-09132021153247

Verona's Max Lynch (23) prepares to kick the ball against Madison West's Finn Kennedy (3) in the first half of a game at Madison Area Technical College's Goodman Sports Complex in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD

The Oregon boys soccer team was second in Division 2 and third overall in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association weekly state rankings.

Oregon, Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Verona were in the top 10 of the overall rankings, which includes all divisions. Waunakee moved up four spots to No. 6 overall.

Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Verona were ranked in Division 1; Oregon in Division 2; and McFarland, Mount Horeb and Evansville in Division 3. 

BOYS SOCCER

WISCONSIN SOCCER COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

OVERALL

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

1, Milwaukee Marquette (2); 2, Whitefish Bay (1); 3, Oregon (3); 4, Sun Prairie (4); 5, Hartland Arrowhead (6); 6, Waunakee (10); 7, Wauwatosa East; 8, Brookfield Central; 9, Waukesha West (5); 10, Verona (7).

DIVISION 1

1, Milwaukee Marquette 7-0-1 (1); 2, Sun Prairie 4-0-1 (2); 3, Hartland Arrowhead 5-2-0 (3); 4, Waunakee 6-0-2 (6); 5, Verona 4-1-1 (4); 6, Wales Kettle Moraine 2-1-1 (9); 7, Green Bay Preble 5-0-0 (5); 8, Mukwonago 7-0-1 (UR); 9, Brookfield East 4-1-1 (7); 10, De Pere 4-1-0 (10).

DIVISION 2

1, Whitefish Bay 7-0-0 (1); 2, Oregon 4-0-1 (2); 3, Wauwatosa East 5-2-1 (5); 4, Brookfield Central 4-1-1 (6); 5, Waukesha West 2-2-1 (3); 6, Elkhorn 3-1-1 (4); 7, Pewaukee 1-1-1 (8); 8, Wauwatosa West 3-2-0; 9, Glendale Nicolet 4-2-1 (7); 10, Cedarburg 2-5-0 (10).

DIVISION 3

1, Shorewood 6-0-1 (1); 2, Green Bay Notre Dame 5-1-1 (2); 3, Seymour 8-1-0 (3); 4, New Berlin West 7-2-0 (8); 5, McFarland 3-2-1 (6); 6, Mount Horeb 3-1-2 (9); 7, Plymouth 6-1-0 (4); 8, Delavan-Darien 7-2-2 (7); 9, New Berlin Eisenhower 3-2-0 (UR); 10, Evansville 7-0-2 (UR).

DIVISION 4

1, Oostburg 7-1-0 (2); 2, Racine Prairie School 2-0-2 (1); 3, Sturgeon Bay 5-2-2 (3); 4, University School of Milwaukee 2-2-2 (4); 5, Sheboygan Christian/Lutheran 4-1-1 (5); 6, Mount Calvary Saint Lawrence Seminary 6-0-0 (7); 7, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 2-3-1 (9); 8, Whitefish Bay Dominican 1-0-0 (8); 9, Milwaukee Cristo Rey Jesuit 4-0-1 (UR); 10, Arcadia 4-2-0 (6).

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics