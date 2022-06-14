Hardened Sauk Prairie girls soccer eyes upset in state semifinal rematch with Whitefish Bay

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The bitterness of defeat, or even allowing a goal, was something the Sauk Prairie High School girls soccer team rarely tasted last season.

The Eagles had a historic campaign, going 15 games unbeaten without conceding a goal, all the way to the program’s first WIAA Division 2 state semifinal appearance in 22 years. Things ultimately unraveled there as they fell to eventual state champion Whitefish Bay, 4-1, to bring their special season to an end.

As memorable as the run was, the loss to the Blue Dukes made things very clear for senior Katelyn Fishnick: The Eagles needed to bulk up their regular-season schedule after suffering their season-ending loss.

“I just felt that if we had more competition and harder games during the season, we’d be more prepared to face them at state,” the UW-Green Bay commit said.

Said Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish: “Tears were still in the eyes and it was still like ‘Nope, I want to play them again next year before we play them at state.’”

Kornish and his staff followed the request of his star senior and teammates. The Eagles scheduled tougher opponents, including Whitefish Bay, during the regular season in hopes of toughening them up for another run to state.

The plan worked, albeit with a few road bumps along the way, but it’s what the Eagles hope make the difference at 11 a.m. Thursday when they take on the Blue Dukes in a second straight WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

“It’s great. It’s definitely something we’ve been looking forward to all season, and it’s been our goal for years, just to make it this far,” senior co-captain Olivia Paukner said. “We’re all pretty excited to make it here and grateful to be able to do it with each other.”

The rematch will mark the first time in program history the Eagles have reached state in back-to-back seasons.

Sauk Prairie enters with six losses and a draw after last season's unbeaten streak that included five mercy rule wins, and another five by six goals or more. Four of the Eagles' losses came in the final five regular season games.

It gets back to Sauk Prairie's beefed up schedule. They lost one-goal games to fellow Division 2 state qualifiers Whitefish Bay (20-4-2) and Oregon (21-0-1), who received the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, and Division 3 No. 2 seed McFarland (19-2-1), as well as sectional finalist Madison Edgewood.

“We wanted to make sure we tested ourselves and were able to learn where our weaknesses were as a team throughout the season, so it was very much by design to challenge us,” he said. “We knew we weren’t going to be the undefeated team coming in having not given up a goal, but we were prepared for that and okay with that because it was what we needed to see out of ourselves.”

A 2-1 loss to Whitefish Bay on May 14 wasn't ideal. Nor were the 1-0 defeats to the Crusaders and Panthers, the latter in the Badger West Conference title game, or another 2-1 loss to the Spartans.

As stinging as the tallies on the wrong side of the ledger were, they certainly served a purpose.

“It was good to just have that feeling, I guess, of staying hungry and the feeling of what it was like to lose,” senior co-captain Faith Holler said.

Paukner added: “I think the losses taught us how to just win together as a team, because we can do that, but then losing as a team, too. Knowing what we need to work on, being able to grow from our mistakes and learn, and continue to move forward and get better.”

The Eagles have certainly played like a team all season long. Fishnick, who led them in goals and assists last season with 26 and 13, respectively, again is Sauk Prairie’s top scorer having tickled the twine 21 times.

She isn’t their assist leader however, as that honor goes to junior Alexis Klemm and sophomore McKayla Paunker, who each have a baker’s dozen worth of helpers. Fishnick and junior Jenna Pistono have 10 assists apiece, while freshman McKenna Breunig and sophomore Ellery Apel each have seven.

Sophomore Alexis Atkinson (15), Breunig (13) and Klemm (12) are also in double digits for goals, giving the Eagles plenty of firepower outside of Fishnick to rely on.

Fishnick certainly isn’t complaining.

“I like it because it kind of takes the pressure off me and (Alexis) Klemm. It just feels good to share the goals and assists,” she said.

Kornish is still aware opponents will key on Fishnick, but that only plays to the depth’s advantage.

“That opens up a lot of different things for Alexis Klemm, McKayla Paukner, and this season McKenna Breunig, as a freshman, has been a really big revelation for us,” he said. “It’s been awesome and it makes it a lot easier on Kate; takes a lot of the pressure off her knowing that she doesn’t have to do it all, and it allows her play a bit more free as well.”

The Eagles will be playing with a different type of freedom when they meet the Blue Dukes on Thursday in hopes of advancing to their first state championship game. That liberty being able to be undeterred by the allure that is Whitefish Bay.

Despite losing to the defending champs and state-record holder for number of tournament appearances (22) and titles (9) earlier in the season, Kornish knows that result can be encouraging since the Eagles shutout the Blue Dukes over the final 55-plus minutes.

Paukner said that having already played Whitefish Bay “calms our nerves a little more,” and that pervious meeting allowed them to “have insight into who their best players are,” Holler added.

And despite having to settle for the No. 4 seed once again, Fishnick wouldn’t have it any other way because of what a win over the reigning champs could do for their already soaring confidence.

“It almost feels like if we can beat them, we can win (it all),” she said.

WIAA Division 2 State Tournament Thursday's games No. 1 Whitefish Bay (20-4-2) vs. No. 4 Sauk Prairie (16-6-1), 11 a.m. No. 2 Oregon (21-0-1) vs. No. 3 Cedarburg (14-6-2), 1:30 p.m. Saturday's championship game Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. — All games at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.