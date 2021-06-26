Greta Blau, Sydney Feldner spark McFarland girls soccer team to first WIAA title

“We made it our goal from the start of the season,” Blau said of winning a state title. “We all agreed, `We want to go to state, we want to win state because we know we can.’ We haven’t been here (at state) since 2008, so I think it’s pretty cool.”

Panthers senior forward Addie Plate opened the scoring with a goal at 29 minutes, 42 seconds – piercing the interior of the Spartans’ defense with a run and driving a shot past diving senior goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt, who made three saves overall. It was Plate’s 27th goal this season and second of the day, after she scored in Plymouth’s semifinal victory over Ashland.

Feldner answered with a goal at 38:16. The speedy Feldner, running on the left side, took a pass from Blau and used her left foot to angle a shot into the right side netting.

McFarland junior forward Avery Pennekamp, who aggravated a right ankle injury and went out during the fifth minute of the Spartans’ semifinal victory over Eisenhower, started in the title game. She left the first game in a walking boot, but iced between games and had her ankle taped.