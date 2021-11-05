Green Bay Notre Dame exacts revenge, knocks out McFarland boys soccer in state semifinal

MILWAUKEE — What a difference six months make.
Last May, the McFarland boys soccer team routed Green Bay Notre Dame to win the WIAA Division 2 alternate fall boys state soccer title in Fond du Lac.
Fast forward to this fall’s WIAA Division 3 boys state semifinal Friday afternoon at a windy Uihlein Park in Milwaukee. The Tritons clearly remembered that beatdown and largely controlled play from beginning to end, knocking out McFarland 2-0 — a far different result from the previous 6-1 outcome.
“Yeah, they were motivated,” Spartans co-coach Brett Ogorzalek said, “but good for them. We have nothing but respect for those guys.”
Notre Dame (20-3-3) advanced to the state D3 final Saturday against top-ranked Shorewood (20-1-3), which beat Rice Lake 2-0 in its semifinal earlier Friday. Meanwhile, the Spartans finished with an 11-7-3 record.
Ogorzalek could tell that things were not going to go his side’s way early in the second half.
McFarland had survived a high-intensity Notre Dame onslaught in the first half when the Tritons had a breeze at their back, putting Spartans All-State keeper Matt Schutt under heavy siege.
Notre Dame had an 8-0 shots-on-goal advantage and an 8-1 corner-kick advantage in the first 40 minutes, but behind two stellar saves by Schutt and a stout defensive effort headed by junior midfielder Bubba Blair, the Spartans kept the sheet clean heading into the break.
Even with the wind in their faces at the start of the second half, the Tritons kept pushing, creating opportunities in the first couple of minutes after the re-start while the Spartans had trouble maintaining control against Notre Dame’s strong midfield.
The Tritons’ relentlessness eventually paid off. Junior forward Emmett Lawton brought the ball down the right side and angled a strong cross that senior forward Garret Watzka headed into the far corner from the top of the box at the 56-minute, 40-second mark.
Just a couple of minutes later, the pair teamed up again. Lawton came down the right side again on a quick turnaround and found a sprinting Watzka on another cross that Watzka one-timed from point blank range into the center of the net at 59:45.
Ogorzalek said the Spartans just had a hard time keeping up with the physical Tritons.
“Even in the second half (against the wind) they just kept going,” he said. “That is a very talented team.”
The Spartans got a couple of solid opportunities after that, but a free kick from senior Zach Nichols in the 68th minute went high and other threats were cleared away.
“We just struggled offensively,” Ogorzalek said. “We thought it would be easier in the second half (with the wind), but their (the Tritons) defense held up all day.”
Ogorzalek was very proud of his team, which had battled injuries and had people playing out of position all fall but came together late for a run to state.
“We were just a sixth seed in our sectional, so it was very tough to get here,” he said. “So yeah, the guys have a lot to be proud of. That said, we weren’t satisfied just to be here, like some teams are. We thought we could compete.”
One of those who fought back from injuries to be a major factor late was co-captain Nichols.
“Getting Zach back late made a world of difference for us,” Ogorzalek said, “and not just on the field. On the bus, in practice, everywhere he went, he was a positive influence. A quintessential leader.”
He also praised fellow co-captain Schutt, who made five saves on the day.
“Having a returning All-State keeper back was huge for us,” said Ogorzalek. “From his work in the net to the way he organized the defense on the field, he was just tremendous.”
Eight seniors will graduate from a team that was making its fourth straight trip to state.