Four teams from the Madison area are set to compete in the 40th WIAA girls soccer state tournament Thursday through Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Oregon captured its third Division 2 state championship last year defeating Whitefish Bay, 1-0, in the championship game. The Panthers hope to defend their championship though Sauk Prairie joins them in the opposite semifinal in Division 2. Madison Edgewood will play in Division 1 and Lodi will compete in Division 4.

Here are several things to know:

How to watch

Tickets cost $11 per game plus online fees and must be purchased online on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner. Parking is available at Uihlein Soccer Park with a typical charge per vehicle.

The semifinals of all four divisions will be live-streamed on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network for a fee. To purchase a subscription, log into wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the subscription image near the top of the page.

The Division 3 championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday while the Division 4 title is scheduled for 7 p.m. Each will air on Bally Sports Wisconsin. The Division 2 title is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the Division 1 title is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with each airing on Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra.

History lesson

Muskego defeated defending champion Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, 2-1, to claim its second title in three seasons, while New Berlin Eisenhower routed Green Bay Notre Dame, 6-1, to claim its first Division 3 championship.

In Division 4, Lake Country Lutheran hoisted the gold ball for the first time as its own program after previously winning in 2012 as a co-op with University Lake School. The Lightning defeated Racine Prairie School, 3-1.

Division 1 field

Last year’s champion Muskego and runners-up Divine Savior Holy Angels both return with sights set on another title. Top-seeded Muskego (16-1-2) is back for a second straight year and will take on No. 4 Bay Port in Friday’s opening semifinal at 11:30 a.m. Bay Port (13-7-3) are back at state for the first time since 2019.

Divine Savior Holy Angels (17-2-2) received the No. 2 seed and is appearing in its fourth consecutive state tournament. It will take on No. 3 seed Kettle Moraine (14-2-2) in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Kettle Moraine upset Verona, 1-0, in the sectional final to secure their second state appearance in three seasons.

Division 2 field

All four qualifying teams are back for the second straight season, led by top-seeded Oregon.

The Panthers (21-0-2) enter their eighth consecutive state tournament on a 47-match unbeaten streak, with their last loss dating back to the 2021 state semifinals. The Panthers will take on No. 4 Cedarburg (14-6-3) in Thursday night’s first semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

The Panthers ran past the Bulldogs in last year’s semifinals 5-0 en route to their third state title in program history.

Whitefish Bay received the No. 2 seed and are back at state for the fourth straight year. The Blue Dukes (19-4-1) are hunting their 10th title and fourth in five appearances, starting with a semifinal showdown against Sauk Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The No. 3 Eagles (13-4-4) are back at state for the third straight time and looking to advance to their first title game. The Blue Dukes held on for a 1-0 win over the Eagles in last year’s other semifinal matchup.

Division 3 field

Madison Edgewood (18-1-2) received the No. 1 seed as it is back at state for the first time since 2019. The Crusaders finished runner-up that year and are eyeing their first title since 2011.

That road begins against fourth-seeded Ashland in the tournament’s opening match at 11 a.m. Thursday. The Oredockers (20-2-2) are making their third appearance in four seasons.

Reigning champion New Berlin Eisenhower is the lone returning qualifier in Division 3. The second-seeded Lions (11-2-4) are back for the third straight season and will meet Plymouth in Thursday’s second semifinal at 1:30 p.m. The Panthers (19-1-2) are back for the second time in three years following a runner-up finish in 2021.

Division 4 notes

Lodi is making its first state appearance after a breakthrough into its first sectional final since at least 2000, according to WIAA archives. The Blue Devils (14-7-1) received the No. 4 seed and will play No. 1 Cedar Grove-Belgium at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The Rockets (19-2-2) return to state for the third time in program history and the second time in three years after previously finishing runner-up in both 2018 and 2021.

Kiel received the No. 2 seed for the second straight season after the Purple Raiders (26-0-1) made their first appearance last spring. They’ll take on No. 3 Brookfield Academy (15-3-1) in the second semifinal Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Players to watch

Division 1: Muskego’s Anna Sikorski (26 goals, nine assists); Bay Port’s Mallory Herber (11 goals, 13 assists); Divine Savior Holy Angels’ Jane Martin (18 goals, 11 assists); Kettle Moraine’s Ava Kacsur (20 goals, six assists).

Division 2: Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker (18 goals, nine assists), Addison Werth (15 goals, 18 assists) and Elise Boyd (16 goals, 13 assists); Cedarburg’s Peyton Wetzel (16 goals, three assists); Whitefish Bay’s Sofia Englund (17 goals, 25 assists) and Lucia Englund (20 goals, eight assists); Sauk Prairie’s McKenna Breunig (17 goals, 12 assists); McKayla Paukner (10 goals, five assists) and Erelyn Apel (1.09 goals against average, 12 shutouts).

Division 3: Edgewood’s Sonoma Bever (37 goals, 25 assists), Madi Foley (33 goals, 16 assists) and Clara Insolia (0.45 goals against average, 15 shutouts); Ashland’s Hannah Bochler (32 goals, 15 assists); New Berlin Eisenhower’s Sarah Stadler (15 goals, nine assists); Plymouth’s Hailey Batzner (26 goals, 16 assists).

Division 4: Lodi’s Anna Balfanz (15 goals, three assists) and Quetzal Peterson (1.03 goals against average, 76 saves); Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cora Erickson (61 goals, 17 assists); Kiel’s Taylor Schad (56 goals, 16 assists) and Abby Moore (29 goals, 46 assists); Brookfield Academy’s Claire Tracy (38 goals, 16 assists).

Photos: McFarland, Madison Edgewood girls soccer teams battle for trip to state