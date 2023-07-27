The WIAA selected team sportsmanship awards for the 2023 spring state team tournaments and honorable mention selections included Lodi and Sauk Prairie in girls soccer, Middleton in baseball and Sun Prairie East in softball.

Lodi, in Division 4, and Sauk Prairie, in Division 2, advanced to the girls soccer tournament semifinals.

Middleton advanced to the WIAA Division 1 baseball tournament, falling in the quarterfinals to Hortonville.

Sun Prairie East defeated Oshkosh West in the Division 1 softball quarterfinals prior to losing to Superior in the semifinals.

Sportsmanship winners were Ithaca in baseball, Mayville in softball, Cedar Grove-Belgium in girls soccer and Brookfield Central in boys tennis, according to a news release from the WIAA.

The WIAA, in partnership with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, made the selections.

Ithaca, which won the WIAA Division 4 baseball title in June, demonstrated sportsmanship with its respectful and positive team and spectator support.

Honorable mention for the award went to Middleton, Altoona, Denmark, Kiel, Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic, Menomonee Falls, Pecatonica, Random Lake and St. Croix Falls.

Mayville, which finished as Division 3 runner-up in softball, is a sportsmanship award recipient for the first time in any sport.

Honorable-mention selections included Sun Prairie East, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Grantsburg, McDonell Catholic, Menomonee Falls, Mishicot, New London, Stevens Point Pacelli and Superior.

Cedar Grove-Belgium, runner-up in Division 4 in girls soccer, received positive evaluations for its team and spectator support.

Cedar Grove-Belgium defeated Lodi 3-1 in the semifinals prior to falling to Kiel 6-5 in the title game.

Lodi and Sauk Prairie, which lost to eventual champion Whitefish Bay in the Division 2 semifinals, received honorable mention selection.

Brookfield Central, which advanced to the Division 1 semifinals, was selected as the award recipient after it advanced to the state team tournament in boys tennis.

Award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. The effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that showcase the highest ideals of sportsmanship is taken into consideration.

The selection process includes evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, security personnel, crowd control, ushers and WIAA staff members.

Here's the scene of Sauk Prairie girls soccer in Division 2 state semifinal game