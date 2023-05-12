DEFOREST — More than just bragging rights between longtime rivals were on the line Friday night.

Top billing in the Badger East Conference also was at stake when the state-ranked and league-leading Waunakee and DeForest girls soccer teams collided on the turf at DMB Community Bank Stadium.

Junior midfielder Alyssa Thomas and junior forward Sophie Schnaubelt scored the first two goals in propelling Waunakee to a 3-1 victory over host DeForest.

“I felt we played really well as a team, with everyone contributing, including the entire bench, creating so many opportunities of different ways to score,” Thomas said. “I felt like the defense did a great job of holding down their two forwards, who were very dangerous, at times, as well as our goalie coming up with great saves, too.”

Waunakee (12-2-1 overall), which entered Friday’s match ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, gained the upper hand in the Badger East. DeForest (12-2-3) was ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.

“I love it,” Waunakee coach Andy Moll said about his first season as the Warriors’ coach. “We have an incredible group of kids to work with and an incredible coaching staff. They are fun to watch play. Their speed and sheer work ethic is unmatched. It just creates a lot of problems for teams.”

The Warriors scored at the 33-minute, 19-second mark in the rainy first half. Thomas, on an indirect free kick, blasted in a shot from 17 yards — past the reach of diving DeForest senior goalkeeper Meta Fischer.

Moll said Schnaubelt crossed over the ball and tapped it on the indirect kick. Thomas then stepped up and delivered the game’s first goal.

The Warriors had used the same formation on a direct free kick right before the attempt that resulted in the goal, but Schnaubelt didn’t touch the ball before Thomas kicked it that time.

“On the second one, the wall was shifted to the left and there was a big space,” Thomas said. “I saw it and shot it low corner.”

Schnaubelt then scored the Warriors’ second goal at 51:55.

Senior forward Makenna Nachreiner, racing in from the right wing, crossed the ball to her left and in front of the goal. Schnaubelt, standing unmarked, tapped in the ball for a 2-0 lead.

Senior forward Faith Ellickson added Waunakee’s third goal on a penalty kick at 62:36.

The Norskies got on the scoreboard when junior forward Rylan Oberg scored on a header off a free kick at the 78:12 mark.

The Warriors dominated possession most of the match and forced Purdue Northwest commit Fischer (who was credited with eight saves) to make several outstanding saves.

“We played well,” Moll said. “Give credit to their goalie. She played outstanding. She made three goal-saving saves. She had a great game.”

The Warriors, who possess excellent team speed, have several offensive threats — with Thomas, Nachreiner (Augsburg commit), Schnaubelt, Ellickson and junior midfielder/forward Claire Jaeger among those leading the attack.

Waunakee came off a 12-0 victory over Portage/Poynette on Tuesday after games last weekend resulted in a 6-0 victory over Milton on Friday and a 2-0 loss to Whitefish Bay, ranked third in Division 2, on Saturday.

Fischer has been strong in net again this season for DeForest, coached by Tim Esser. Oberg, sophomore forward Payton Flowers and sophomore midfielder Anya Carrillo are among those leading the Norskies’ attack.

But the Norskies couldn’t apply much pressure Friday night against the Waunakee defense or Waunakee junior goalie Emily Acker (one save) until Oberg scored in the final minutes.

DeForest defeated Onalaska 2-0 last Friday and tied La Crosse Central 0-0 on Saturday, prior to dropping a 2-0 decision to Sauk Prairie, seventh-ranked in Division 2, on Tuesday night.

Waunakee advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last season. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels edged Waunakee 2-1 in overtime at state.

Waunakee was coached by Ben Voss last season, but he departed to become athletic director at Madison Edgewood this school year and Moll was named the new coach.

DeForest reached the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals last year, but lost to Sauk Prairie 3-1.

