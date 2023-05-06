OREGON — As measuring sticks go, the matchup between the Sauk Prairie and Oregon girls soccer teams provided a good gauge.

Two state-ranked teams that have been leading the Badger West Conference this season. Two programs that were WIAA state tournament qualifiers a year ago.

Oregon junior forward Katelyn Studebaker scored off a header at the 67-minute, 22-second mark as reigning WIAA Division 2 state champion Oregon edged Sauk Prairie 1-0 in a Badger West match Saturday night at Ward Huntoon Memorial Soccer Field.

The Panthers (11-0-1 overall) had the better of the possessions during the game and finally broke through when junior midfielder Delaney Hoelker delivered a free kick from 40 yards to the left side of the net, where Studebaker converted against the Eagles (8-3-2).

“Sauk prepared for us really well,” Studebaker said. “They are a really good team. It was kind of hard to score those regular goals that you just shoot. Sometimes, it comes down to those `dirty’ goals — like headers.

“Delaney is a great free-kick kicker. She knows exactly where I want the ball outside `the six.’ She placed it perfectly. I thought I hit it with just enough power that it didn’t go over (the net). … I give credit to my team. We worked so hard this game.”

Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said Studebaker had “the perfect touch on the ball. She salvaged a day where we felt we weren’t playing very well. She salvaged the game for us.”

Junior goalkeeper Erelyn Apel, who had nine saves, and the Sauk Prairie defense — which included sophomore Greta Shadewald and seniors Addison Hermsdorf and Alexis Klemm — helped stymie the Panthers’ prolific attack. Oregon freshman goalie Reese McCabe had one save.

“Oregon is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 and No. 1 overall in the state for a reason,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “They are an incredibly talented team, with a really deep bench. It felt like they were bringing waves at us. Overall, I am really pleased with our play. … We wanted to test ourselves and see where we are at this season and learn from this one and move forward with it. So to come out 1-0 with a couple chances here and there is a really thing for us to grow.”

Oregon senior forward Elise Boyd, a Cleveland State commit, had several good scoring opportunities. Apel made two saves on Boyd scoring bids and Boyd hit the left post in the first half and the crossbar in the second half.

“I thought defensively we did a really nice job to make sure the opportunities they had were contested and we challenged them,” Kornish said. “We didn’t give them anything super easy out front. The goal they scored was a great goal. The girl beat us to the spot and won it with her head. Outside of that, Erelyn had a couple just phenomenal saves.”

Oregon entered Saturday’s game top-ranked overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings. Sauk Prairie, which reached the Division 2 state tournament semifinals last year, was ninth-ranked in Division 2 in the coaches’ poll.

Oregon won its eighth consecutive game since a 2-2 tie with Waunakee, currently ranked seventh in Division 1.

“It was a brutal stretch (of games), for sure,” Nichols said. “I found out we were more gassed than I thought. We played seven games in 12 days. We were not as fresh as I thought we were. … They had an answer for everything we tried. They had a very good scheme and they played it to a tee.”

Oregon came off a 10-0 victory over Portage/Poynette on Friday night. The Panthers’ busy week also included Wednesday’s 4-0 victory over Madison Edgewood, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the coaches’ poll.

Sauk Prairie was a 10-0 winner over Monroe on Friday night. The Eagles blanked Baraboo 8-0 on Tuesday.

Oregon now has outscored its opponents 59-4 with nine shutout victories. Sauk Prairie has outscored its opponents 49-11 with seven shutout victories.

Last season, Oregon topped Cedarburg 5-0, while Sauk Prairie fell to Whitefish Bay 1-0 in the Division 2 state semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Oregon then earned the state championship on Studebaker’s second-half goal in a 1-0 victory over Whitefish Bay. That capped a 23-0-1 season for the Panthers, who were ranked No. 1 nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

