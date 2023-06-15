MILWAUKEE — The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team reveled in making its third consecutive state appearance.

But a familiar foe once again stood in the way at the WIAA state tournament Thursday night at Uihlein Soccer Park.

For the third consecutive season, Sauk Prairie faced Whitefish Bay in the Division 2 state semifinals.

And for the third straight year, Whitefish Bay ended Sauk Prairie’s season.

This time, the second-seeded and third-ranked Blue Dukes defeated the third-seeded and ninth-ranked Eagles 3-1.

“At the end of the day, (we) got beat by a better soccer team,” Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. “I don’t know how that is possible (to keep facing Whitefish Bay at state), but it seems to be the case here. We have nothing but respect for that program. … Their coaching is just outstanding — one of the best in the state.

“They have athletes all over the field. They do everything the right way. To be able to play them constantly, it really is a privilege.”

All four of Sauk Prairie’s state appearances have been matches against Whitefish Bay (also in 1999).

Or as Eagles junior goalkeeper Erelyn Apel put it about again facing Whitefish Bay: “What luck, you know?”

Blue Dukes senior forward Lucia Englund broke a 1-1 tie against the Eagles (13-5-4), eluding several defenders and scoring at the 60-minute, 49-second mark.

Whitefish Bay senior forward Sofia Englund then gave the Blue Dukes (20-4-1) breathing room, scoring at 66:41 off an assist from senior defender Lauren Busalacchi.

Whitefish Bay advances to play defending champion Oregon in the Division 2 championship game at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

Top-seeded and top-ranked Oregon (22-0-2) earned a 5-0 victory over fourth-seeded and sixth-ranked Cedarburg (14-7-3) in the first semifinal Thursday night.

Whitefish Bay sophomore forward Itsy Smith opened the scoring with a goal at the 27:32 mark. Lucia Englund crossed the ball in front and Smith redirected it into the net on a one-timer.

Eagles junior forward Alexis Atkinson tied the game 1-1, scoring on a header at 50:38. Atkinson scored off a cross from sophomore defender Greta Shadewald.

“We knew coming in that our chances would be limited and that we would have to make the most of them,” Kornish said. “We were able to do that in the second half and pull even. … The one we were able to score really gave us some life there for a while. But at the end of the day, there are two incredible players on the other side in the Englunds. That’s not to take anything away from the rest of the team, but they are so much to deal with on top.”

Atkinson said she been working on her headers, and it paid off.

“When my girl (on defense) left me, I thought, `This is my time. We are in this,’’’ Atkinson said. “We faced them earlier in the season and we got beat 4-0 and to keep the game to 1-0 at the half, we thought, `We are in this.’’’

The Blue Dukes controlled possession much of the first half. The Blue Dukes outshot the Eagles by a 12-3 margin in the first 40 minutes and wound up with a 24-8 advantage in shots.

Apel was strong in net, making seven first-half saves and 11 overall.

“I was proud of how the back line held up,” Apel said.

Said Kornish: “She is an incredibly talented goalkeeper.”

Whitefish Bay senior goalie Riley Franklin had no saves in the first half, but four in the second half when the Eagles applied more pressure and created five shots.

Sauk Prairie lost junior midfielder McKayla Paukner, the team’s second-leading scorer, to a knee injury early in the first half and she didn’t return, Kornish said.

“That affects a lot of things when you lose a player like her,” Kornish said. “It messes with our rotation, for subbing. It puts a lot of people under a lot of stress. … It was a big loss for us.”

Said Apel: “When that happens, you are not only losing a great player on the field, you are losing a great leader on the field.”

The same four teams participated in the Division 2 tournament last year.

The Eagles faced Whitefish Bay the past two years in the semifinals — dropping a 1-0 decision last year and a 4-1 result in 2021.

“That was one of our goals the past two years — we wanted to beat this team,” Atkinson said. “We came really close this year.”

Sauk Prairie is one of three Badger West Conference teams that qualified for state — including Badger West champion Oregon in Division 2 and Madison Edgewood in Division 3.

The Eagles advanced to state with a shootout victory over River Falls last Saturday at the Marshfield sectional.

Whitefish Bay made its WIAA-leading 23rd state appearance and its fourth consecutive trip when the tournament was played (it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Blue Dukes have won nine state titles, which leads WIAA schools.

North Shore Conference champion Whitefish Bay edged Pewaukee 3-2 in the sectional final.