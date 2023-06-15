MILWAUKEE — A second straight WIAA Division 2 state championship is within reach for the Oregon High School girls soccer team.

The Panthers took their next step toward another gold ball Thursday night, cruising to a 5-0 win over Cedarburg in a Division 2 semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park. Katelyn Studebaker scored a pair of goals while Addison Werth had a goal and two assists as top-seeded Oregon extended its win-streak to 48 games.

The Panthers (22-0-2) wasted little time getting out on the front foot, scoring just seven minutes in through Aubree Caya. The senior midfielder controlled a throw-in into the Bulldogs' 18-yard box before wriggling free and firing a shot over the outstretched arms of Cedarburg goalkeeper Mia Hurd at the near post with 6 minutes, 58 seconds played for a 1-0 lead.

Studebaker doubled the advantage seven minutes later on a miss-hit shot.

Controlling possession throughout the start, Werth got played in on a throw ball down the left wing and proceeded to deliver a low cross into the box. Studebaker was on hand for the cutback and her left-footed shot spun away from Hurd and into the far right corner at 13:45 for a 2-0 cushion.

Studebaker added the Panthers’ third just before halftime as she slotted home a through ball by Elise Boyd at 37:48, giving Oregon plenty of cushion to cage the Bulldogs (14-7-3).