The Madison area was once again home to some of the top girls soccer players and teams on the field this spring.

Four area teams reached the WIAA state tournament, including a pair of runner-up finishers as Oregon and Madison Edgewood brought home the silver ball in Divisions 2 and 3, respectively.

Plenty of players earned top honors across their respective conferences, too, creating a deep pool of candidates to choose from for this year’s all-area team.

Co-Players of the Year

Elise Boyd, sr., Oregon, and Madi Foley, sr., Madison Edgewood — A three-year varsity player, Boyd led the Panthers to another piece of WIAA Division 2 state hardware.

The Cleveland State commit and team captain tallied 16 goals and 14 assists, recording a point in 20 of Oregon’s 25 games, and was incredibly efficient with 28 shots on goal.

She was the lone player to earn unanimous first-team All-Badger West Conference honors.

Foley helped the Crusaders return to the Division 3 state tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Washington (Mo.) University commit played a major hand in Edgewood’s success, forming the area’s top scoring tandem. Foley racked up 36 goals and had 16 assists for a total of 88 points.

She produced a hat trick in the Crusaders’ 5-1 win over Ashland in the Division 3 state semifinals.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Chris Martinelli, Edgewood, and Bobby Nichols, Oregon — The veteran coach guided Crusaders to their fifth piece of state hardware.

Martinelli’s 26th season leading Edgewood was nearly perfect as the Crusaders lost just once in the regular season, 4-0 to Oregon.

Edgewood’s 11-game winning streak to end the year was stopped in the Division 3 state title game in a 2-1 loss to Plymouth.

Nichols’ run at the helm of the Panthers was another successful season as they reached their eighth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state tournament.

The Panthers claimed an outright Badger West Conference championship along the way and pitched 17 shutouts.

Oregon stretched its unbeaten streak to 48 games with a 5-0 win over Cedarburg in the state semifinals before falling to Whitefish Bay 2-1 in the Division 2 state title game.

First team

Forwards — Lilliah Blum, sr., Verona; Elise Boyd, sr., Oregon; Sonoma Bever, so., Edgewood.

Midfielders — Madi Foley, sr., Edgewood; Stella Blau, jr., McFarland; McKenna Breunig, so., Sauk Prairie; Aubree Caya, sr., Oregon.

Defenders — Charli Smith, jr., Waunakee; Addy Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie; Elena Risgaard, sr., Verona.

Goalkeeper — Erelyn Apel, jr., Sauk Prairie.

Second team

Forwards — Elise Freeman, jr., McFarland; Makenna Nachreiner, sr., Waunakee; Addison Werth, so., Oregon.

Midfielders — Abbey Stanton, jr., Madison West; Katelyn Studebaker, jr., Oregon; Zoe Esser-Domnitz, sr., Madison West.

Defenders — Emily Blattner, jr., McFarland; Anya McKay, jr., Mount Horeb; Izzy Arnold, sr., Madison West; Ava Ballweg, so., Lodi.

Goalkeeper — Reese McCabe, fr., Oregon.

Honorable mention

Forwards — Rylan Oberg, jr., DeForest; McKayla Paukner, jr., Sauk Prairie. Midfielders — Addie Armstrong, sr., Madison Memorial; Linsey Trapino, sr., Verona; Alyssa Thomas, jr., Waunakee; Ashley Wolfe, sr., Oregon; Anna Balfanz, jr., Lodi. Defenders — Summer Steel, so., Oregon; Maddy Arce, sr., Edgewood; Ashlyn Altenberger, sr., McFarland. Goalkeeper — Meta Fischer, sr., DeForest.

