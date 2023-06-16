MILWAUKEE — Appearing at the WIAA Division 4 state tournament for the first time, the Lodi girls soccer team took some time finding its footing Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park.
Once the Blue Devils did, it ended up being too late.
Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cora Erickson recorded a hat trick to run her goal total to 64 and fuel the No. 1 Rockets to a 3-1 win over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils. Goalkeeper Quetzal Peterson made nine saves as Lodi’s magical season came to a close.
Lodi goalkeeper Quetzal Peterson makes a diving save to prevent a rebound during Friday's WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game at Uihlein Park in Milwaukee.
SEAN DAVIS, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN
The Blue Devils’ debut got off to a difficult start as it didn’t take Peterson long to pierce the Lodi defense.
The sophomore forward scored at the 4-minute, 12-second mark as she took a pass from Kami Horn on the left corner of the 18-yard box and did the rest, driving in before firing into the left side of the net past Peterson.
Erickson doubled the lead at 33:48 before finishing off her hat trick at 50:58 to give the Rockets (20-2-2) a three-goal lead.
The Blue Devils broke through at 69:58 as Anna Stratton slipped a shot under Cedar Grove-Belgium goalie Payton Dodson, but the comeback attempt fizzled out after that.
Here's the scene of Oregon girls soccer heading back to Division 2 state title game
Oregon's Elise Boyd (22) slids to the ball against Cedarburg's Peyton Wetzel (3) during the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Aubree Caya, looking to the right, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal.
Oregon's Addison Werth had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-0 victory over Cedarburg in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
Oregon's Rose Anderson (7) fights for the ball against Cedarburg's Joie Carpenter (16) during the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Delaney Hoelker (14) runs for the ball against Cedarburg's Jacqueline Stiever (10) during the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half against Cedarburg during the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Elise Boyd (22) fights for the ball against Cedarburg's Courtney Van Ermen (12) in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker (21) celebrates after scoring a goal in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals against Cedarburg at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Maggie Langenohl (28) runs the ball against Cedarburg's Peyton Wetzel (3) in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Delaney Hoelker (14) collides into Cedarburg's Peyton Wetzel (3) in the second half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker (21) fights for the ball against Cedarburg's Izzy Mayer (25) in the second half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Maggie Langenohl (28) chases down the ball against Cedarburg in the second half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Katherine Pankratz (15) passes the ball against Cedarburg during the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Addison Werth (2) fights for the ball against Cedarburg in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Addison Werth (2) runs the ball against Cedarburg in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Katelyn Studebaker (21) celebrates with Addison Werth (2) and Elise Boyd (22) after Studebaker scored a goal during the Division 2 semifinals against Cedarburg at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Oregon's Ava Butsic (4) runs the ball against Cedarburg in the first half of the Division 2 semifinals at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee, Wis., Thursday, June 15, 2023.
