MILWAUKEE — Appearing at the WIAA Division 4 state tournament for the first time, the Lodi girls soccer team took some time finding its footing Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Once the Blue Devils did, it ended up being too late.

Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cora Erickson recorded a hat trick to run her goal total to 64 and fuel the No. 1 Rockets to a 3-1 win over the fourth-seeded Blue Devils. Goalkeeper Quetzal Peterson made nine saves as Lodi’s magical season came to a close.

The Blue Devils’ debut got off to a difficult start as it didn’t take Peterson long to pierce the Lodi defense.

The sophomore forward scored at the 4-minute, 12-second mark as she took a pass from Kami Horn on the left corner of the 18-yard box and did the rest, driving in before firing into the left side of the net past Peterson.

Erickson doubled the lead at 33:48 before finishing off her hat trick at 50:58 to give the Rockets (20-2-2) a three-goal lead.

The Blue Devils broke through at 69:58 as Anna Stratton slipped a shot under Cedar Grove-Belgium goalie Payton Dodson, but the comeback attempt fizzled out after that.

Here's the scene of Oregon girls soccer heading back to Division 2 state title game