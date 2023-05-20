Madison East senior Iris Crabb always has loved the competitive nature of soccer matches and the community that a team offers.

She has demonstrated skill, confidence and leadership for the Purgolders’ girls soccer team as an all-conference player in the Big Eight.

But Crabb also draws inspiration from another source, who just happens to be her “favorite person in the world.”

Crabb often runs over to the stands at halftime to wave and greet her sister, Josie, before gathering with her sister and family after the games Josie is able to attend (weather permitting).

“I think as far as soccer and just who I am as a person, I draw a lot of courage from her,” Iris said. “She is a very brave person. I’ve never met anyone else who has really met life head-on. I take a lot of courage and bravery from her and that goes into the soccer world, as well as my life.”

Iris, who’s 18, said 21-year-old Josie was born with a chromosomal anomaly and has special needs. Josie, who’s in a wheelchair, is nonverbal and communicates through body language.

“Josie’s strength is a source of inspiration for Iris, and it manifests in a positive and uplifting way,” Madison East girls soccer coach Charlie Strader said about the sisterly bond.

Iris knows after a tough game or difficult day that Josie will offer laughter and a bright light that not only is reassuring and refreshing but provides plenty of perspective.

“She is one of the least judgmental people I know, and that is something I think I still struggle with,” Iris said. “But I look at her and I think, 'If she can do it, I can do it.' … Her support at my games means a lot, just being there.”

Liked soccer from start

Iris began playing soccer when she was in first grade and started playing the sport competitively when she was in sixth grade.

“I love the competitiveness,” she said at a recent practice at Demetral Park. “I enjoy being a part of a team. I like working together, but most of all it’s the competitiveness. I think it serves a purpose for me. It’s kind of like an outlet.

“Here at East, I feel I came into a leadership role, which I really appreciate and I enjoy. In other areas, I do feel like a leader, but soccer is where I usually express that. That comes with a team. I like being with a community and building that up.”

Iris, one of the team’s captains, primarily has played center-back on defense for the Purgolders during her three seasons on varsity (there wasn’t a season in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

“As the center-back, you can see the whole field so you have to be talkative and loud, and help direct people,” she said.

She was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference last season when the Purgolders tied for fifth place in league play.

“I enjoy stopping people,” she said. “I enjoy the pressure of these forwards coming at you. It’s nerve-racking, but I enjoy that feeling. You get a little bit of adrenaline from it. I think there is a lot of satisfaction. The back line has to work all together in the game, and stopping these teams from getting those goals is a good feeling.

“East a lot of times is the underdog coming into these games. Not always, but against (Madison) West and Verona we are at a disadvantage. When we can come together and really put up a battle, it really feels good and it builds up these girls every game. I find a lot of joy in that.”

Iris appreciated receiving the all-conference honor but explained the Purgolders’ defense is under a watchful eye.

“I do appreciate that title very much, but it’s kind of a given because most of the time in a lot of these games, the ball is in our half or even our 18 like 70% to 75% of the time,” she said. “It does put a magnifying glass (on Iris and the defense).”

Strader said Iris being recognized last year by the Big Eight coaches “speaks to her quality and how well she raises up her team.”

“I think it’s one thing for a coach to stay positive and to keep up the energy in practice and keep working on what we need to work on," he said. "I think it’s another thing for our best player to really lift up her teammates and enter every game with the right mindset. I can’t say enough about it. It’s just incredible.”

Strader moved Iris from defense to striker this past week to aid the team’s attack, and she scored her first two high school goals in a 6-0 victory over host Beloit Memorial on Tuesday night. Iris said she only remembered scoring one goal off a free kick during her club days.

Looking ahead

Iris, who also has an older brother, Evan, said her parents — Michelle Rawlings and David Crabb — have most of the care responsibilities with Josie, but she also helps Josie with life’s daily needs.

“There is hardship, but she is so wonderful,” Iris said. “Sometimes there are responsibilities that could be hard to take, but I’ve never thought twice about it. She’s my favorite person in the world. … My family has really become a team when it comes to taking care of her and working together. I appreciate my parents greatly.”

Crabb is considering playing soccer on an intramural level in college. Her focus is on studying nursing at UW-Milwaukee.

“That stems from my sister and who I am as a person,” she said about nursing. “I do like caring for people because I’ve always done it my whole life with my sister. I have done a lot of caretaking. I enjoy it. I like making people feel better and comfortable.”

Strader said he was impressed Iris participated in a Peer Partners program at East and served in a special education assistant’s role.

“To me, it was a really good example of what she does on the soccer field,” he said. “She just lifts everyone up.”

She is looking forward to the college experience, but with that will come moving away from Josie.

“I am excited to go and do my own thing and being independent, but I am definitely not looking forward to leaving her,” she said. “But Milwaukee is not too far away. I think it will be OK. My family will be perfectly fine. I will be the one who needs the most support there.”

