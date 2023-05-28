Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Oregon girls soccer team has been dominant over the last two seasons, entering the postseason unbeaten in its last 43 matches for a 40-0-3 record, and has used set pieces to create scoring chances.

Even off a broken play design, the Panthers used that scoring chance to cap a 23-0-1 season with the WIAA Division 2 state championship, their third in program history. Then-junior Elise Boyd took a corner kick, which was deflected across the box to the far post by Whitefish Bay's Lily Eisele and then tapped in by then-sophomore Katelyn Studebaker's left thigh for the game-winning goal, 1-0.

“You can win or lose games based on corner kicks and set pieces,” Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said. “It’s very important that we do them right. There’s always that game where it’s hard to score a goal.”

Set pieces are designed plays that come off a stoppage, typically for a foul leading to a free kick outside the goalie box or a corner kick. Coaches agree that they’re difficult to pull off at the high school level, which is why it takes consistent practice to perfect the play designs to generate those coveted scoring chances.

“You’re playing on all different kinds of fields. You’re playing in difference kinds of weather,” Lodi coach Joe Birkholz said. “A lot of times when we look at creating a set piece, the fewer moving parts, the better. We try to keep it simple, quick and something they don’t have to think too much about because it’s so difficult in the high school game to be able to pull off anything that’s overly complicated.”

Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said 30% of goals are scored off set pieces and one of the problems he’s had is devoting that much time in training to prepare for game scenarios.

“If 30% of goals are coming from those, you should be somewhere near that in training as well,” Kornish said. “We strive to get to that. We do practice them, but not nearly enough to make up for that 30%, but it is something we do go over.

“It’s an area I like to give the girls a lot of autonomy over and creativity over. They have a lot of fun drawing things up and working on them out on the field during training, and then trying to utilize them during games as well.”

The Eagles approach their aggressiveness based on yardage from the net: from 25 yards and in, they want the kick to be on frame and test the goalkeeper; from 25-35 yards or a corner kick, they have several play designs where the person taking the kick is targeting certain players; from 35-45 yards out, the kick taker aims for certain areas; and from 45 yards or more out, the team plays for possession.

“Obviously, there are spots on the field where you can get the ball into that area, it becomes really dangerous, especially when those players are running in toward goal,” Kornish said.

Most coaches have multiple plays so they’re not predictable and easily scouted.

“Based on what we see, we will call out a set piece and then the girls on the ball have the green light to overrule us because they have the better angle,” Nichols said. “Then we go from there. We probably have seven set pieces. We have six or seven corner kicks we can run. It’s something that we work on quite a bit every day.”

Organization is key

What plays a big factor for many coaches is trusting the player and the confidence the player has Birkholz said, who has up to six girls who can take these kicks, including senior Abby Haas and freshman Gracie Clary.

“I try to trust them as much as I can, but usually when I’m picking those players that can take it, I ask them, ‘Who wants to try to take this and who thinks they can make it there?’” Birkholz said. “A player who is going to step up and say, ‘Yeah, I think I can get it there.’ I’m going to start trusting that player a lot more because they have the confidence in themselves, so it’s much more easier for me to have that confidence in them.”

The next thing to consider is the organization of where players are so they have options.

Madison Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli said his team is “role oriented” of when the ball is coming to a certain area and attacking it or trying to defend or counter if the ball gets knocked out of the zone.

“Being very organized, having good options, putting the right personalities in the right places and if you’re in a situation where it’s a fighted ball, you want an aerial person that’s aerially combative,” he said. “You want that type of personality to be on it. You want to surround them with players that will hunt for whatever’s next or whatever happens after that.”

Hustisford/Dodgeland coach Otto Hopfinger said he tells the players attacking the ball at the goal that their job is to keep it alive, and to be aggressive and relentless. He wants his players to get to the ball first and get a touch on it regardless of if they can’t get a good shot off.

“The thing that is nice is if you keep battling, usually in a game you’re going to get a good opportunity from a set piece,” Hopfinger said. “If you can get them to believe in anticipation and getting to the ball first, you’re going to have opportunities.”

Headers vs. kicking

Birkholz said most teams draw up a play where the ball is kicked inside the penalty-kick area. He mentioned that it’s better to get headers from this area because if the ball drops any further, it gives the defender a leg up on clearing it out.

“I would also argue that it probably looks like headers are easier because not everybody is willing to take them," he said. "You get players who are willing to run in and take a header, there’s not a ton of competition against them.

“It can be dangerous and it can be scary, too. Some of those crosses can be pretty hard. If you don’t use your head to hit the ball in the proper spot, you can take the ball over top of your head and it’s going to hurt. The other thing is you could miss and it gets too low and you hit yourself in the face.”

However, some teams don’t have the option to attempt headers, like Sauk Prairie.

“In the past, Sauk has not had the tallest, most air-dominant team,” Kornish said. “What we’re trying to do is put the ball in a situation or in a place on the field where we can get on the end of it with a foot or any kind of body part to get it into the net. … We’ve got one or two that will try it in the air, but otherwise it’s usually to that near post or right in the middle in the mixer and try to see if we can’t get it on the end of something.”

That’s why deception usually plays a role.

With most teams generally trying to kick toward a spot, Birkholz said his best players are normally being double teamed. He said he might ask his best players to pull away so most of the defenders follow, leaving open other trusted offensive players.

Challenge to defend

Martinelli said the defensive end could be harder because “the ball has a very magnetic power.”

Birkholz said his general rule for his team defending is that they are guarding the dangerous spaces and then his defenders are marking the forwards, in a combination of zone and man-to-man marking.

Players use their senses to see the ball’s next move. Hopfinger said he tells his defense to defend the posts with defenders and the middle with the goalie, then everyone else — with help from offensive teammates — marks up with someone.

“If you’ve got a player that really anticipates well, can use their head, isn’t afraid and is relentless, it’s very hard,” Hopfinger said. “As a defender, you’ve got to anticipate more than the offense. It’s a tough job. It’s a mentality. We have some really good defenders that have that defensive mentality.”

Communication is key

Hopfinger said marking up on defense is critical because if his team leaves someone free, they will likely get scored on.

“You can’t get caught watching the ball,” he said. “You have to make sure you know who’s around you and able to cover and mark them."

The importance of communication plays a key role in a defense’s success, specifically the communication from the goalkeeper to the defense.

“They’ve got to be the ones directing everybody and they can see everything, so if there’s an opening, the goalkeepers have got to talk,” Hopfinger said. “We’ve got a brand new goalkeeper (sophomore Claryssa Klentz) this year and she’s learning. She’s really gaining a lot of knowledge fast. She’s starting to do a really good job.”

Kornish said Sauk Prairie senior goalie Erelyn Apel does a great job handling the team’s marking responsibilities.

“The one thing she does really well is rather than saying, ‘No. 5 is unmarked, we need somebody on 5,’ she calls out a name," Kornish said.

The goalkeeper needs to have leadership to direct her teammates into the right area on defense.

“There’s a certain amount of organizing those environments to help your keeper out, but in the end, the keeper is going to have to learn how to navigate and negotiate the circumstances to a large degree on their own,” Martinelli said.

Martinelli said an example of where goalkeepers may help will be building a wall during free kicks. He said you typically want shorter players on the interior and taller players on the exterior of the wall, to give the keeper a good sightline.

As the march toward state begins Tuesday with regional play, it is important for teams to be prepared on both ends of set pieces.

