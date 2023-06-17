MILWAUKEE — After winning the WIAA Division 2 title a year ago, the top-ranked Oregon girls soccer team was determined to deliver a triumphant repeat performance.

But Whitefish Bay, which fell in that state championship game last year, also was back and hoped to reverse that result.

Second-seeded and third-ranked Whitefish Bay did, rallying for a 2-1 victory over top-seeded and previously unbeaten Oregon in the rematch at the WIAA Division 2 girls state championship game Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Whitefish Bay won its WIAA-leading 10th state title., Oregon was denied back-to-back gold balls and had its 48-game unbeaten streak (45-0-3) entering the match) come to and end.

Despite her disappointment, Oregon junior forward Katelyn Studebaker said: “Coming out of this with the silver ball, it stills feels great. (Going) to state eight years in a row, being in the state championship two years in a row, it feels amazing. We accomplished so much. Forty-eight games unbeaten. Even though we didn’t come out with the gold ball, we still did so much and I’m proud of our accomplishments.”

Oregon coach Bobby Nichols felt similarly about his team’s run of success, although he said he believed “the pressure of it all” hampered the Panthers (21-1-2) Saturday.

“All good things must come to end at some point,” Nichols said, adding: “I couldn’t be happier for our girls, but it’s just a bummer we couldn’t get through one more day.”

Whitefish Bay senior forward Lucia Englund’s shot from the right wing deflected off Oregon freshman defender Teagan Schoenecker in front at the 64-minute, 35-second mark and went into the net, and officially was scored as an own goal.

“I knew I had a shot so I shot for the far corner and I guess the Oregon girl tried to clear it,” said Englund a Butler commit. “But I thought it was going in anyway.”

Nichols said he thought an offside call was coming on the play, but the goal was permitted.

“I don’t think it was an own goal,” Studebaker said. “She was trying to slide and save it. I think it was sort of unfair (to rule it an own goal). Teagan did everything she could do to keep the ball out of the net and it touched her in the process, but it already was going in.”

Senior midfielder Aubree Caya scored the match’s first goal for Oregon, blasting in a shot from about 20 yards at 52:26.

“I just knew with the way it was going, we had to get one in,” said Caya, a UW-La Crosse commit. “(I thought), `I’ve got to put one in and now seems like the great time to do it.’ I just tried to aim low and out of the hands of the keeper.”

The Blue Dukes (21-4-1) promptly answered when senior forward and St. Thomas University commit Sofia Englund scored at 58:17.

She took a crossing pass from her sister, Lucia, and converted from short range, tucking the ball inside the near left post.

“They turned us inside-out,” Nichols said of the Englunds. “We really struggled.”

Oregon freshman goalkeeper Reese McCabe and Blue Dukes senior goalie Riley Franklin, a Baylor commit, each made seven saves, and Nichols described the play of each as phenomenal.

Nichols said Whitefish Bay’s attack put Oregon under pressure in ways most other teams hadn’t been able to do and the Blue Dukes’ defense kept the Panthers’ potent offense at bay.

“They are good,” Nichols said abut the Blue Dukes. “There is no doubt we played against a team that is our equal. They did a good job holding our forwards out. Our forwards didn’t have the best day and we tend to rely on our forwards.”

In last year’s final, Oregon edged Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Studebaker’s second-half goal.

“I will give credit to Whitefish Bay,” Studebaker said. “They are a great team. They probably wanted some revenge from last year and I bet they had a chip on their shoulder. We both came out strong. But sometimes shots just happen. I think it was pretty even.”

