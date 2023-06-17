MILWAUKEE — After winning the WIAA Division 2 title a year ago, the Oregon girls soccer team was determined to deliver a triumphant repeat performance at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Whitefish Bay, which fell in that state championship game, was back hoping to reverse that result.

Second-seeded and third-ranked Whitefish Bay did, rallying for a 2-1 victory over top-seeded and top-ranked Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 girls soccer state title game Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Whitefish senior forward Lucia Englund’s shot from the right wing deflected off an Oregon defender in front at the 64-minute, 35-second mark and went into the net, and officially was recorded as an own goal.

Senior midfielder Aubree Caya scored the match’s first goal for Oregon (22-1-2), blasting in a shot from about 20 yards at 52:26.

The Blue Dukes (21-4-1) promptly answered when senior forward Sofia Englund scored at 58:17.

She took a crossing pass from her sister, Lucia Englund, and converted from short range, tucking the ball inside the near left post. Lucia and Sofia Englund were a dynamic duo, particularly in the second half, putting considerable pressure on Oregon freshman goalkeeper Reese McCabe.

Whitefish Bay won its WIAA-leading 10th state title.

Whitefish Bay had a 6-2 shot advantage in the scoreless first half. McCabe had three first-half saves.

The game was a rematch of last year’s final, in which Oregon edged Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Katelyn Studebaker’s second-half goal. The Panthers also defeated the Blue Dukes for the 2019 title.

Oregon, ranked 16th nationally by the United Soccer Coaches this season, had entered the game with an unbeaten streak of 48 games.

The Panthers’ most recent loss was a 2-1 overtime setback to Green Bay Notre Dame in the 2021 Division 2 state semifinals.

Oregon had games against Waunakee and Verona that ended in draws this season.

Badger West Conference champion Oregon advanced to the final with a 5-0 victory over fourth-seeded Cedarburg in one semifinal, while North Shore Conference champion Whitefish Bay topped third-seeded Sauk Prairie 3-1 in the second semifinal Thursday night.

Oregon made its eighth consecutive state appearance (there wasn’t a season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic) and eighth overall. The Panthers have appeared in six title matches. They won titles in 2015 (over Green Bay Southwest), 2019 (Whitefish Bay) and 2022 and were second in 2016 and 2019.

The Blue Dukes made their WIAA-leading 23rd state trip, including their fourth consecutive appearance.

Whitefish Bay’s most recent state championship was in 2021.