MILWAUKEE — Playing a number of bodies forward has a massive risk-reward factor.

The Madison Edgewood girls soccer team got caught playing with fire too often Saturday afternoon.

A counterattack goal by Melina Knowles broke a scoreless deadlock at the hour mark and Plymouth quickly doubled its lead to down the top-seeded Crusaders 2-1 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Sarah Welsch added a free kick goal for the third-seeded Panthers, who claimed their first state championship two years after finishing second in 2021. Clara Insolia made three saves in the loss while Isabel Iannachino scored the lone tally for the Crusaders.

"The perfect experience is to come away with a win, but still to get here, we experienced the same thing as Plymouth, they just got the result and we didn’t," Foley said.

The Crusaders (19-2-2) commanded possession for most of the first half and remained on the front foot after halftime. All that control turned on its head just before the hour mark when the Panthers got the go-ahead goal.

Previously coming close on the counterattack, Plymouth (21-1-2) broke through as Edgewood got caught behind the ball.

Hailey Batzner took a pass and raced forward into the Edgewood 18-yard box before putting a shot on goal. Insolia made the initial save, but the Crusaders failed to clear, allowing Batzner to make a layoff pass to Knowles, who coolly curled a half-volley into the right side at the 59-minute, 11-second mark.

"Once Clara got a touch on it, it was hard to see where it was going to fall," Edgewood senior defender Maddy Arce said. "She just got a tip off of it and the other girl volleyed and finished. It was a good goal and just hard to cover."

Plymouth wasted little time doubling its advantage as Edgewood got beat on a free kick goal for the second straight game. Welsch unloaded a shot from 40 yards out that skied over the 5-foot-2 Insolia at 60:54 for a 2-0 cushion.

Ashland's Cassidy Lustig sent a free kick from 33 yards out over Insolia for the Oredockers' lone goal in their 5-1 loss to Edgewood in Thursday's state semifinals. Seeing that goal gave Welsch the confidence to take her own shot.

"We knew their goalie was a little shorter, so we knew height was going against them, so if we get a close shot in our range we were going to take it," she said. "That was what that shot was; I executed it, I guess."

Said Edgewood coach Chris Martinelli: "She smashed that ball and there’s really not a lot you can do about it. You sometimes get consumed with that and how many of those don’t go anywhere? A bunch, but that one just happened to be dangerous."

The Crusaders continued to battle, scoring with under 10 minutes left on a great individual effort from Isabel Iannacchino. The junior forward took the ball away from Cora Nothem, appearing to foul the Panthers defender, and dribbled forward before ripping a right-footed shot from the right corner of the 18-yard box into the far left side at 73:20.

The Crusaders failed to capitalize on the momentum as the Panthers kept Edgewood from finding an equalizer. That's a credit to the Plymouth defense as it kept Foley and sophomore Sonoma Bever off the scoresheet.

Edgewood's high-scoring duo, which combined for four goals off 25 shots in the semifinal rout to bring their season total to 74,was limited to just five shots, including none in the second half.

"They've got some kids that just work really hard," Martinelli said. "I thought we thought we had a variety of threatening opportunities and you give their team credit for being on the end of some of them … you don’t get this far without expecting things to be highly contested."

Edgewood made its seventh state appearance and first since 2019, when it fell to Catholic Memorial in the Division 3 final. Martinelli hopes the team, which will return almost everyone next season with the exception of Foley and Arce, look back on the experience fondly.

The senior pair is confident the rest of their teammates will.

"I couldn’t have chosen anyone else. I’m really happy with (Madi) Foley," Arce said.

Said Foley: "Even though the scoreboard might not show the effort that we gave like all season, we pushed so hard to get to where we are and it's just a great show of just how far we pushed ourselves and how far we've gotten in the season."

