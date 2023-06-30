Oregon’s Elise Boyd was named as a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State girls soccer team.

Cleveland State commit Boyd, a forward who recently completed her senior year, helped lead the Panthers to the WIAA Division 2 state final. Oregon fell to Whitefish Bay in the title game.

Madison-area players on the second team included Madison Edgewood’s Madison Foley, Madison West’s Abbey Stanton (who's a University of Wisconsin recruit) and Waunakee’s Alyssa Thomas.

Waunakee’s McKenna Nachreiner, Oregon’s Addison Werth, Sauk Prairie’s Addy Hermsdorf, Mount Horeb’s Anya McKay, Oregon’s Ashley Wolfe, Oregon’s Aubree Caya, Oregon’s Katelyn Studebaker, Mount Horeb’s Rowan Severson, Edgewood’s Sonoma Bever and Madison Memorial’s Delaney Cox (who's a UW commit) were among area players named as honorable mention selections.

Other area players who were honorable mention choices were Verona’s Linsey Trapino, Sun Prairie West’s Mairin Duffy, Middleton’s Sophie Kasel, McFarland’s Elise Freeman, DeForest’s Meta Fischer, Sauk Prairie’s Erelyn Apel, Oregon’s Reese McCabe and Verona’s Lilliah Blum.

The All-State team was announced Thursday.

Muskego’s Anna Sikorski, a senior-to-be who is a Kentucky recruit, was selected as the state’s player of the year. She helped lead Muskego to the Division 1 state championship.

Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association

2023 All-State girls soccer team

Player of the year — Anna Sikorski, jr., Muskego.

First team

Anna Sikorski, jr., Muskego; Taylor Schad, sr., Kiel; Lucia Englund, sr., Whitefish Bay; Elise Boyd, sr., Oregon; Karlie Greenthal, sr., Muskego; Abby Reinl, sr., Sheboygan North; Grace Hoytink, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Piper Dupies, sr., Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Sofia Englund, sr., Whitefish Bay; Zoe Hevey, sr., Pewaukee; Riley Franklin, sr., Whitefish Bay.

Second team

Madison Foley, sr., Madison Edgewood; Abbey Stanton, jr., Madison West; Camryn Ries, sr., Waukesha West; Greta Czachor, sr., De Pere; Mia Lemkuil, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Emily McCarthy, jr., Kimberly; Clare Shea, so., Menomonee Falls; Alyssa Thomas, jr., Waunakee; Taylor Gordon, sr., Waterford; Sarah Stadler, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Ella Kratochvil, sr., Muskego.

Honorable mention

McKenna Nachreiner, sr., Waunakee; Addison Werth, so., Oregon; Addy Hermsdorf, sr., Sauk Prairie; Anya McKay, jr., Mount Horeb; Ashley Wolfe, sr., Oregon; Aubree Caya, sr., Oregon; Katelyn Studebaker, jr., Oregon; Rowan Severson, jr., Mount Horeb; Sonoma Bever, so., Madison Edgewood; Faith Walder, so., West De Pere;

Cora Erickson, so., Cedar Grove-Belgium; Delaney Cox, sr., Madison Memorial; Linsey Trapino, sr., Verona; Mairin Duffy, sr., Sun Prairie West; Sophie Kasel, jr., Middleton; Ella Herman, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Grace Lewis, sr., Hudson; Anya Brenkman, so., Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Brylie Walos, so., Hartland Arrowhead; Kayla Duane, jr., Waukesha West;

Natalia Stadler, sr., Muskego; Ava Zarlig, jr., Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Hailey Batzner, jr., Plymouth; Natalie Newman, sr., Kewaskum; Abby Moore, sr., Kiel; Samantha Brown, jr., Wales Kettle Moraine; Alli Wettstein, sr., De Pere; Amelia Schuh, jr., De Pere; Audrey Burnell, jr., Notre Dame; Alli Steeno, sr., Kimberly;

Senah Hanes, jr., Kimberly; Elise Gosset, sr., Brookfield Central; Jane Martin, sr., DSHA; Cassidy Lustig, jr., Ashland; Hannah Bochler, jr., Ashland; Sydney Stauner, sr., Barron; Alianna Herrera, sr., Somers Shoreland; Ava Rizzitano, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Kalyssa Carter, fr., Shoreland; Meg Decker, so., The Prairie School;

Kendall Duellman, jr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Ella Schutz, jr., Baldwin-Woodville; Claire Tracy, jr., Brookfield Academy; Destiny Yang, sr., Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Amaya Thesing, jr., Onalaska; Ryley Winrich, sr., Tomah; Elyse Leinweber, jr., Whitefish Bay; Kate Judd, sr., Mequon Homestead; Lauren Busalacchi, sr., Whitefish Bay;

Maria Helf, sr., Whitefish Bay; Nora McCullough, sr., Glendale Nicolet; Talan Nobile, jr., Cedarburg; Elise Freeman, jr., McFarland; Megan Cornell, sr., Waterford; Alexis Jamiola, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Annika Groendal, sr., New Berlin West; Ella Opie, so., Pewaukee; Grace Sandquist, so., Schofield D.C. Everest; Meta Fischer, sr., DeForest;

Erelyn Apel, jr., Sauk Prairie; Reese McCabe, fr., Oregon; Mallory Colle, sr., Chippewa Falls; Ryleigh Kulow, sr., Lake Mills; Jocelyn Blahnik, so., De Pere; Bella Jones, sr., Neenah; Brooke Nelson, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Sydnie Dehne, sr., Brookfield Academy; Haley Christianson, sr., Kenosha Bradford; Sydney Bollis, jr., Franklin; Eiley Henderson, Kettle Moraine; Lilliah Blum, sr., Verona.

Editor’s note: The Wisconsin State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

