MILWAUKEE — An early deficit Thursday didn’t faze the Madison Edgewood girls soccer team.

Junior midfielder Gabi Cahill scored the go-ahead goal in the first half, senior forward Madison Foley finished with three goals and top-seeded Edgewood defeated fourth-seeded Ashland 5-1 in a WIAA Division 3 girls soccer state tournament semifinal Thursday at Uihlein Soccer Park.

The Crusaders (19-1-2) trailed 1-0 after Cassidy Lustig scored off a 25-yard free kick at 8 minutes, 33 seconds of the first half. Edgewood responded as it unleashed a flurry of shots and scored five unanswered goals against the Oredockers (20-3-2).

Edgewood advanced to the Division 3 championship game at 11:05 a.m. Saturday. Second-seeded and second-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower and third-seeded and third-ranked Plymouth were scheduled to play in the second Division 3 semifinal later Thursday afternoon.

The Crusaders, who led 2-1 at halftime, pulled away in the second half as Foley scored an unassisted goal at 57:05 and added her third goal at 66:33 off an assist from junior Isabel Iannacchino. Sophomore forward Sonoma Bever scored the Crusaders’ fifth goal at 68:31.

The Crusaders controlled the game’s early possession, but the Oredockers broke through first.

Lustig scored on a free kick from 25 yards, sending the ball into the upper-right corner and over the head of leaping Edgewood goalkeeper Clara Insolia, a 5-foot-2 freshman.

But the Crusaders responded, aided by their potent one-two scoring tandem of Foley and Bever. The 5-10 Foley, a Washington University (Mo.) commit, took a pass from the 5-10 Bever and turned and scored the equalizer at 14:17.

Cahill then gave the Crusaders a 2-1 lead following a sequence that began with a corner kick. Cahill scored in front at 22:55, off an assist from Iannacchino, who redirected the corner.

Edgewood outshot Ashland 12-3 in the first half. Oredockers junior goalie Cadence Williams made six first-half saves.

Edgewood made its seventh state appearance and most recent since finishing second to Waukesha Catholic Memorial in Division 3 in 2019. The Crusaders’ two state championships were in Division 2 in 2009 and 2011.

The Crusaders are one of three teams from the Badger West Conference at the state tournament. Badger West champion Oregon and Sauk Prairie are playing in separate Division 2 semifinals Thursday night. Edgewood’s only regular-season loss was to Oregon, which won the Division 2 state title last year.

Edgewood advanced to the state tournament with a 3-1 victory over McFarland in the sectional final on Saturday at McFarland.

