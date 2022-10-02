Get to know Oregon boys soccer player Noah Malcook

OREGON – Senior forward Noah Malcook is one of the leaders of the state-ranked Oregon boys soccer team’s attack this season.

The Panthers, currently leading the Badger West Conference, were ranked second in Division 2 and third overall in the Sept. 27 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for boys soccer. Malcook scored twice and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Milton on Sept. 27.

Malcook helped lead the Panthers, coached by Chris Mitchell, to the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year in Milwaukee.

Oregon, which was the top seed, defeated River Falls 2-0 in a state semifinal.

Oregon (22-0-3) then topped Whitefish Bay 3-1 in the state championship match.

Malcook had two goals and an assist in the final.

He scored Oregon’s second goal on a penalty kick at the 45 minute, 24-second mark and scored the final goal, which was unassisted, at 75:19. The goal came when he blasted a shot into the upper third of the net.

Malcook hasn’t decided on his college plans, but said he hopes to play soccer in college and would like to study business.