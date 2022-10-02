Get to know Oregon boys soccer player Noah Malcook

Oregon's Noah Malcook, center, celebrates with teammates Casey Schoenecker, left, and Christian Wirtz after scoring on a free kick in the second half against Whitefish Bay during the WIAA Division I state soccer final last season at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Oregon senior Noah Malcook on Sept. 27, 2022, in Oregon.
OREGON – Senior forward Noah Malcook is one of the leaders of the state-ranked Oregon boys soccer team’s attack this season.
The Panthers, currently leading the Badger West Conference, were ranked second in Division 2 and third overall in the Sept. 27 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for boys soccer. Malcook scored twice and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Milton on Sept. 27.
Malcook helped lead the Panthers, coached by Chris Mitchell, to the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year in Milwaukee.
Oregon, which was the top seed, defeated River Falls 2-0 in a state semifinal.
Oregon (22-0-3) then topped Whitefish Bay 3-1 in the state championship match.
Malcook had two goals and an assist in the final.
He scored Oregon’s second goal on a penalty kick at the 45 minute, 24-second mark and scored the final goal, which was unassisted, at 75:19. The goal came when he blasted a shot into the upper third of the net.
