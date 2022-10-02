 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Oregon boys soccer player Noah Malcook

Noah Malcook, a senior forward for the Oregon boys soccer team, discusses his path in the sport and how the Panthers are progressing this season on Sept. 27, 2022, in Oregon. 

OREGON – Senior forward Noah Malcook is one of the leaders of the state-ranked Oregon boys soccer team’s attack this season.

The Panthers, currently leading the Badger West Conference, were ranked second in Division 2 and third overall in the Sept. 27 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state rankings for boys soccer. Malcook scored twice and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Milton on Sept. 27.

Malcook helped lead the Panthers, coached by Chris Mitchell, to the WIAA Division 2 state championship last year in Milwaukee. 

Oregon, which was the top seed, defeated River Falls 2-0 in a state semifinal.

Oregon (22-0-3) then topped Whitefish Bay 3-1 in the state championship match.

Malcook had two goals and an assist in the final.

He scored Oregon’s second goal on a penalty kick at the 45 minute, 24-second mark and scored the final goal, which was unassisted, at 75:19. The goal came when he blasted a shot into the upper third of the net.

Malcook hasn’t decided on his college plans, but said he hopes to play soccer in college and would like to study business.

Getting to know Oregon’s Noah Malcook

