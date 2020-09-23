First-half goal enough for Sauk Prairie to edge Baraboo in boys soccer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Savoring the opportunity to play this fall, Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach Drew Kornish joked he might not offer too many critical comments to his players.

Of course, an undefeated start to the season allowed him to think that way right now, he said with a laugh after Sauk Prairie’s 1-0 victory over Baraboo in a boys soccer match Tuesday night on the turf field at Sauk Prairie’s new athletics complex.

Freshman midfielder James Fishnick tapped in a cross from junior forward Quinn Baier at the 20-minute mark and the Eagles (3-0) rode their strong defense the rest of way for the win.

“We talk about this every single time we meet: Each time we get to practice, each time we get to play, it is one game and one opportunity further than we what were expecting to have,” Kornish said about playing this fall amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “So, we have to make the most of every single time we are out there. It puts a different spin on the season, for sure.

“I’m a little less critical of some kind of things and make sure we’re enjoying the moment a little bit more, putting things in perspective a little bit more for us. But that’s very easy to do at 3-0.”