First-half goal enough for Sauk Prairie to edge Baraboo in boys soccer

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Savoring the opportunity to play this fall, Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach Drew Kornish joked he might not offer too many critical comments to his players.
Of course, an undefeated start to the season allowed him to think that way right now, he said with a laugh after Sauk Prairie’s 1-0 victory over Baraboo in a boys soccer match Tuesday night on the turf field at Sauk Prairie’s new athletics complex.
Freshman midfielder James Fishnick tapped in a cross from junior forward Quinn Baier at the 20-minute mark and the Eagles (3-0) rode their strong defense the rest of way for the win.
“We talk about this every single time we meet: Each time we get to practice, each time we get to play, it is one game and one opportunity further than we what were expecting to have,” Kornish said about playing this fall amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “So, we have to make the most of every single time we are out there. It puts a different spin on the season, for sure.
“I’m a little less critical of some kind of things and make sure we’re enjoying the moment a little bit more, putting things in perspective a little bit more for us. But that’s very easy to do at 3-0.”
Sauk Prairie won the Badger North Conference title and advanced to a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal last year after defeating Baraboo in a regional final. All the Eagles’ regular-season games are non-conference contests this season.
“We played all right,” Kornish said. “We squandered a lot of our opportunities to possess the ball, especially early on. We were giving the ball away, (with) with unforced errors. I give credit to Baraboo. It’s by far the best team we’ve played so far.”
Baier had a good opportunity in the 15th minute, but junior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made a diving stop for Baraboo (3-1). A minute later, Baraboo forward Johan Lopez’s shot went just over the crossbar.
In the 30th minute, Sauk Prairie senior goalie Luke Baumgardt made a diving save to thwart Thunderbirds freshman forward Ethan Uptagraw, who fired on goal after taking a pass from Lopez.
“It is wonderful that we are able to have a season,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “I think the guys needed it, too — to just keep that morale high. We are thankful and just looking at it in a positive light.”
Sauk Prairie opened this season with a 5-0 victory over Reedsburg in which junior midfielder Sam Drescher scored three goals and a 2-1 victory over Madison Edgewood.
Baraboo – led on the attack this season by Uptagraw, senior Hunter Bielicki and sophomores Johan and Ronaldo Lopez -- opened with a 2-1 victory over Madison Edgewood, a 3-2 win over Watertown and a 4-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep.
At boys soccer matches at Sauk Prairie, the bench seats on the sideline were spaced out for social distancing and the athletes were required to wear masks on the bench and when not playing, according to the policy provided by Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer in response to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The athletes and coaches were permitted two tickets each for spectators, who were in the bleachers, with the home fans and visiting fans on opposite ends of the bleachers. Spectators were required to wear masks.
There were no post-game handshakes, according to the policy. Also, Sauk Prairie players weren’t available for interviews for health and safety reasons, according to Boyer and Kornish.
“We have a young team,” Kornish said. “So, to be sitting 3-0 at this point in the season, I think there are a lot of positives to take from that. I see us getting better as the season goes along because of how young we are.”
Baraboo;0;0;—;0
Sauk Prairie;1;0;—;1
First half: SP — Fishnick (Baier), 20:00.
Saves: B (Huffaker 3, Letendre 2) 5; SP (L. Baumgardt) 5.
