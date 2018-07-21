WHITEWATER — Kevin Garcia was one of the smallest players on the field at the Masonic All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon at UW-Whitewater, and he came from one of the smallest schools.
But the challenge of playing against the best soccer players in the state was not too tall for the Evansville graduate.
From his midfield spot on the Gold team’s roster, he stifled numerous counterattacks from the Blue team, and he set up teammate Jason Cano with a well-timed through ball to produce the Gold team’s only goal in its 4-1 loss.
“He was a great player,” Gold coach Chris Becker said. “Especially coming from Evansville, you never know what you’re going to get when you have a Division 3 player stepping in with the big D1 and D2 players. He held his own and did a great job.”
Becker was impressed by Garcia’s consistency and awareness on defense. The Blue team didn’t score until he came off the field, and by the time he was back in, it was too late.
The first-team All-Rock Valley Conference midfielder will continue his playing career at Edgewood College. He hopes his aggressive mentality will make up for his lack of height when he steps up a level.
“When I was younger, I was scared of taking hits and stuff,” Garcia said. “But my parents always told me to play strong, no matter what size you are. Ever since then, I haven’t been afraid of anybody. I’m just there to play.”
The Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association chose the rosters for the boys and girls all-star teams, with state coaches nominating players from the senior class. The players spent two days in a camp prior to Saturday’s games.
Both teams were there to play and have fun, although the Blue team looked to be having the better time — especially in the second half, when it scored four goals.
Payton Aranda from Lake Geneva Badger scored two goals as the Blue pulled away late — getting goals in the 87th and 90 minutes.
“I think we saw some Lionel Messi out there,” Blue defender Cade Zelinski said, joking.
“He was beautiful — just an amazing player.”
Zelinski, the only representative from Oregon’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up team, didn’t get a ton of playing time — but he said he had a blast over the two-day camp and the All-Star game.
“I came in here kind of nervous with all these talented guys, but everyone was great,” Zelinski said.
“I had never played with any of these guys before, and we came together in two practices and kicked the ball around and managed to come together as a team.”
Gold 1 0 — 1
Blue 0 4 — 4
First half: G — Cano, 29:00.
Second half: B — Aranda, 49:00; Not reported, 56:00; Aranda, 87:00; Williams, 90:00.
Blue girls 3, Gold girls 2
Madison Edgewood goalkeeper Jamila Hamdan earned Most Valuable Player honors after helping the Blue pull out a victory over the Gold.
Hamdan was credited with an assist on a score by West De Pere’s Jenna Rollin that gave the Blue squad a 3-1 lead in the 79th minute.
Gold 1 1 — 2
Blue 2 1 — 3
First half: B — Cortes, 3:00. G — Hess, 13:00. B — Koenig, 28:00.
Second half: B — Rollin (Hamdan), 79:00. G — King, 88:00.