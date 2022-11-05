Deja vu! Oregon boys soccer makes history with second straight state championship

MILWAUKEE — The Oregon boys soccer team worked tirelessly on two things all season long: team chemistry and penalty kicks.

Both shined when the Panthers needed them most in Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

After playing to a 1-1 deadlock through extra time, the No. 2 Panthers converted all but one penalty kick to outlast top-seeded Whitefish Bay 8-7 at Uihlein Soccer Park. Oregon topped the Blue Dukes for the second consecutive year — the first back-to-back state titles — to gain their fifth title in program history.

“This group has been really resilient this year. We’ve been down a couple times and have responded in big ways this year. I never doubted them for a minute,” Oregon coach Chris Mitchell said. “They tested our patience a bit, but for us to play as well as we did into the wind gave us a chance to win in the second half.”

Those nerves were really put to the test during penalty kicks as the teams needed nine rounds from the spot to decide a winner. Oregon (23-2-2) held a 3-2 advantage heading into the fourth round of the shootout before Whitefish Bay goalkeeper Austin Wienke gave the Blue Dukes (19-2-4) life as he turned aside Anthony Elert’s shot.

Sebastio Ferrao converted Whitefish Bay’s next kick and tied things at 3, but the Blue Dukes didn’t finish things off. Oregon proceeded to convert the next five attempts, with Neige Dolbeau, Max Westfield, Myles Tomlinson and Carter Uhlmann beating Wienke in sudden death.

“We’ve always been working as a team all year, and that’s one of the things our coaches have been trying to show us: how much the team matters and I think they showed that well,” Elert said of his teammates. “I missed and they stepped up, and I was confident in every one of them that stepped up.”

Said senior Mason Diercks: “I wasn’t really surprised when they stepped up and put them in, I was more surprised when we had one saved. Normally in practice we don’t miss a single one.”

Uhlmann’s shot gave the Panthers an 8-7 lead, a margin that held after Whitefish Bay’s Tucker Drane sent his attempt over the bar to send Oregon players and faithful into jubilation.

The Panthers were anything but throughout much of the match. Quinn Muderlak’s right-footed snipe into the upper right corner on the stroke of 30 minutes in the opening half gave the Blue Dukes a 1-0 lead and that margin held into the final five minutes of regulation.

Whitefish Bay gave Oregon plenty of chances to answer after halftime, including four corner kicks and a free kick on the edge of the box. The Panthers didn’t capitalize on the first five opportunities, including Wienke pushing an Elert shot off the cross bar at 62:21, but the Panthers' senior wouldn’t be turned away twice.

Getting another chance on a free kick just outside the box, Elert curled a shot over the wall that clipped the underside of the cross bar and in at 75:18 to tie the game.

“We’ve been really good at set pieces this year and we struggled today, but we made the one count that we needed to,” Mitchell said. “For Tony to do that and have the confidence to step up and find the net like he did, it was beautiful.”

Said Elert: “I knew we needed to score soon, so I put it away. That’s all I can say. We needed a score and I stepped up.”

The Panthers' defense more than held their own. Oregon kept the Blue Dukes off the board for the final 50 minutes of regulation and the entirety of extra time while making things easy for goalkeeper Jack Kreckman, who had just one save following the Muderlak goal.

“We were just working to keep our season alive and I think that was driving everybody,” Diercks said.

The prospects of defending the championship didn’t look too promising at the start of the season as Oregon, which went unbeaten last fall, opened the year 3-2-1 in its first six games.

Diercks admitted some doubts started to set in early on, “but every game we kept going and growing closer together and there was really nothing I was second guessing in this game.”

Much like their previous state qualifiers, Oregon donned its traditional bleached heads, a tradition dating to the school’s first state championship team in 1998. In Mitchell’s mind, the 24-year old tradition “really brings them together,” a sentiment shared by Diercks, his four-year captain.

“I think we do it to continue the culture in Oregon. I don’t think we ever rely on luck,” he said.

“I think we’re always ready to go in and win the games we need to, so I think we do it to continue the culture and stay close with those guys who have already graduated, more than anything.”