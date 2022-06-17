Defending champion McFarland denied return trip to WIAA Division 3 state girls soccer final

MILWAUKEE — Players and coaches for the McFarland girls soccer team made it their season-long mission to return to the WIAA state tournament.

The Spartans were eager to repeat the experience after reaching state last year for the first time since 2008, then reveling in winning the WIAA Division 3 title and earning the program’s first gold ball.

The Spartans were back Friday night, accomplishing the back-to-back trip while advancing to the state tournament for the fifth time overall.

But McFarland fell short in its bid to defend the Division 3 championship.

In dramatic fashion, third-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame (17-2-8) defeated second-seeded McFarland (19-2-2) in a shootout in a Division 3 semifinal at KOHLER Engines Stadium at Uihlein Soccer Park.

Notre Dame outscored McFarland 4-3 in the shootout in six rounds.

Spartans senior midfielder/forward Grace Breuchel, senior forward Greta Blau and senior midfielder Megan Gates scored as the first five rounds ended 3-3. Notre Dame senior forward Stella Cuene made the winning shot in the bottom of the sixth round.

The game went to overtime (two 10-minute sessions with no golden goal) after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through regulation. But neither team scored in overtime, sending the match to the shootout.

“We worked really hard,” Blau said. “We played our hearts out. But, at the end of the day, we just couldn’t finish.”

McFarland coach T.J. DiPrizio agreed.

“We had opportunities today,” DiPrizio said. “We had chances. We had that breakaway and we had some other chances and we just didn’t finish. That’s sometimes the way it is.

“I felt pretty confident with (the shootout). We practice it and these girls were lights out with it. But tired legs, tired minds. Things happen. Girls who normally finish it, no second thought about it, just tired legs and don’t put it where they normally put it.”

Notre Dame will meet top-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower (21-2-1) in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday. Eisenhower scored four goals in the first eight minutes after halftime and earned a 4-0 victory over fourth-seeded Minocqua Lakeland Union (15-3-3) in the first semifinal.

Breuchel, the Rock Valley Conference player of the year, opened the scoring. Viterbo commit Breuchel broke in and beat Tritons senior goalkeeper Carlene Goral to Goral’s left for a goal in the 14th minute.

The Spartans’ attack had started to threaten prior to that, forcing Goral to make a save on senior forward Avery Pennekamp’s shot 12 minutes into the match.

The Tritons responded after Bruechel’s goal, just missing on an attempt to tie the game. Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Audrey Burnell’s free kick from about 25 yards deflected off the upright.

The Tritons then converted in the 38th minute. Tritons freshman Lacey Fabry tied the match, rebounding a loose ball in front and blasting it into the upper corner.

The Spartans almost countered a minute later. With Goral out of the net, Breuchel’s angled shot from the right side deflected off the far post.

McFarland outshot Notre Dame 10-4 in the first half. Goral was credited with two saves and Spartans junior goalie Avery Weaver had one in the first 40 minutes.

The Tritons had the possession advantage early in the second half, before McFarland earned several late chances. Goral stopped a Breuchel shot after a good run by Breuchel in the 72nd minute, then Goral made a diving deflection of a shot by Spartans senior defender Elise Freeman in the 75th minute.

Eisenhower was top-ranked in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s final regular-season poll. McFarland was second and Notre Dame third, while Lakeland was unranked.

Rock Valley champion McFarland advanced to state with a 1-0 victory over Madison Edgewood in the sectional final at McFarland.

In addition to winning the Division 3 title last year, the Spartans were second in Division 2 in 2007.

Notre Dame qualified for the 14th time, including making its fourth consecutive trip when the tournament was played (it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Tritons won the 2018 Division 3 championship and have been second four times (in 2002, 2003 and 2021 in Division 2 and 2015 in Division 3).

Fox River Classic Conference co-champion Notre Dame advanced to state with a 1-0 victory over Plymouth in the sectional final.

McFarland defeated Plymouth 4-1 in last year’s state championship game.

In the first Division 3 semifinal Friday, Eisenhower erupted after the scoreless first half with goals by senior midfielder Lauren Hernandez (40 minutes, 31 seconds), senior midfielder Alex Nunag (43:56) and senior forward Taylor Rinzel (scoring twice at 46:54 and 47:43). The Lions outshot the Thunderbirds 21-2.

