De Pere scores early, dashes Waunakee boys soccer team's WIAA Division 1 state tournament bid

“It was awesome,” said Tiemeyer, who plans to attend UW-Superior and play soccer. “We went from not even thinking we’d have a season because of COVID to making it to state. I went to first grade with some of these guys so it was awesome to go to this with them and wrap it up like this with them.”

Waunakee coach Dave Kettner liked the way Waunakee bounced back facing the early deficit.

“The nice thing is the team didn’t panic,” Kettner said. “We went down a goal and everyone maintained their composure. We knew it wasn’t insurmountable, but let’s give it to De Pere. They played a good game and we threw a lot at them and they were able to deflect it out of the way. So, kudos to them.”

De Pere improved to 12-1-3 with its ninth consecutive victory and advanced to Saturday night’s final against top-seeded Appleton North. Waunakee finished 12-2-2.

The only goal came when the Redbirds redirected a kick toward the goal and Warriors goalkeeper Joey Fuhremann, a 6-foot-8 junior, came out and deflected the ball, which bounced to his right. But Yang corralled the rebound on the left wing and scored.

“It went right to the opposing team,” said Fuhremann, credited with four saves overall. “Bad bounces happen. But we bounced back really well from that.”