Coaches name Oregon's Zoey Pagels state player of the year for girls soccer

Oregon senior forward Zoey Pagels was named a first-team selection and the state player of the year when the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association announced its girls soccer All-State team Friday.
The UW-Green Bay commit helped lead Oregon to the WIAA Division 2 state championship.
Pagels, Sauk Prairie senior midfielder Katelyn Fishnick, Waunakee senior defender Riley Miller and Oregon senior goalkeeper Payton Lang were selected to the first team.
McFarland senior forward Grace Breuchel, Oregon sophomore forward Katelyn Studebaker, Verona junior forward Lilliah Blum and Waunakee senior defender Ava Bryan were named to the second team.
Honorable mention selections from the area included Waunakee sophomore midfielder Alyssa Thomas, Madison West sophomore forward Abbey Stanton, Middleton junior midfielder Dalina Jonuzi, Madison Memorial junior forward Delaney Cox, Madison West junior midfielder Elizabeth Arnold, Verona senior defender Lauren Simonett, Verona junior midfielder Linsey Trapino, McFarland senior defender Elise Gillen and McFarland senior forward Greta Blau.
Girls soccer
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association
All-State team
First team
Zoey Pagels, sr., F, Oregon; Kayla Budish, sr., F, Brookfield Central; Anna Sikorski, so., F, Muskego; Taylor Gordon, jr., F, Waterford; Lauren Hernandez, sr., MF, New Berlin Eisenhower; Lucia Englund, jr., F, Whitefish Bay; Katelyn Fishnick, sr., MF, Sauk Prairie; Riley Miller, sr., D, Waunakee; Emily McCarthy, so., F, Kimberly; Jenna Baumann, so., F, Schofield D.C. Everest; Payton Lang, sr., GK, Oregon.
Player of the year – Zoey Pagels.
Second team
Taylor Rinzel, sr., F, New Berlin Eisenhower; Fiona Skwierawski, sr., MF, Shorewood; Grace Breuchel, sr., F, McFarland; Katelyn Studebaker, so., F, Oregon; Mary Stroebel, so., F, Cedarburg; Lilliah Blum, jr., F, Verona; Camryn Ries, jr., F, Waukesha West; Ava Bryan, sr., D, Waunakee; Zoe Hevey, jr., F, Pewaukee; Ahnna Faust, sr., MF, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Riley Franklin, jr., GK, Whitefish Bay.
Honorable mention
Alyssa Thomas, so., MF, Waunakee; Havanah Brockington, jr., MF, West De Pere; Cora Erickson, fr., F, Cedar Grove-Belgium; Abbey Stanton, so., F, Madison West; Dalina Jonuzi, jr., MF, Middleton; Delaney Cox, jr., F, Madison Memorial; Elizabeth Arnold, jr., MF, Madison West; Lauren Simonett, sr., D, Verona; Linsey Trapino, jr., MF, Verona; Lindsey Szymanski, sr., F, River Falls; Liv Nelson, sr., MF, River Falls; Quinn Williams, sr., D, Hudson; Bella Brenkman, so., D, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River); Abby Stoeck, sr., F, Waukesha West; Ashlyn Skinner-Barrett, sr., F, Waukesha South; Elena Zuchowski, sr., MF, Wales Kettle Moraine; Greta Hanson, sr., D, Hartland Arrowhead; Sophia Balistreri, sr., MF, Muskego; Melina Knowles, so., MF, Plymouth; Natalie Newman, jr., F, Kewaskum; Rylie Collien, sr., F, Hustisford; Alli Wettstein, jr., D, De Pere; Amelia Schuh, so., F, De Pere; Greta Czachor, jr., MF, De Pere; Maggie Thillman, sr., MF, Green Bay Notre Dame; Alli Steeno, jr., MF, Kimberly; Bri Sites, sr., MF, Appleton North; Sophia Myshchyshyn, sr., MF, Minocqua Lakeland; Haillee Wilson, sr., F, Ashland; Kiran Shrimp, sr., D, The Prairie School; Martina Harrington, sr., F, Kenosha St. Joseph; Claire Tracy, so., MF, Brookfield Academy; Layla Kelbel, sr., F, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Maryfer Lopez, sr., MF, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan; Kiya Bronston, sr., F, Onalaska; Kaitlyn Rohan, sr., D, Wrightstown; Alair Posard, sr., D, Whitefish Bay; Kate Judd, jr., D, Mequon Homestead; Madigan Johnstone, sr., D, Glendale Nicolet; Sofia Englund, jr., MF, Whitefish Bay; Elise Gillen, sr., D, McFarland; Greta Blau, sr., F, McFarland; Haley Christianson, jr., F, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Kate Brown, sr., MF, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther; Kylie Maderski, sr., D, Pewaukee; Sarah Stadler, so., MF, New Berlin Eisenhower, Suza Micanovic, sr., D, New Berlin Eisenhower; Lilly Hanke, jr., GK, Waukesha West; Selame Caldart, sr., GK, Shorewood.