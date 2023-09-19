The weather gave some teams a little trouble last week and forced some teams, such as Sun Prairie West, to postpone games to later in the season.

Speaking of the Wolves, they were voted to be this week’s top team the past three weeks. Their game against Verona was postponed due to thunder.

Several other ranked teams had games postponed, including DeForest, which moved up to second along with Middleton this week. Sauk Prairie re-enters the rankings as well.

The rankings, which usually are released every Tuesday morning during the season but a day late this week because of Labor Day, are voted on by a panel of five journalists responsible for the high school sports coverage in the region. The rankings are intended to bring more attention to the teams and athletes in the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews coverage areas.

Teams considered in the voting process can be viewed below the rankings.

Here is this week’s poll.

Week 4 Madison/WiscNews high school boys soccer rankings

1. Sun Prairie West (45, 3 1st-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 1

Record: 8-0-0, 4-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wolves have not only been powerful on offense, their defense has given up just seven goals. They have five shutout victories.

Last week’s results: Beat Janesville Craig 3-0

This week’s games: at Madison West (Tuesday); vs. Madison East (Thursday); at DeForest (Saturday)

T-2. DeForest (38)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Record: 6-0-2, 1-0-1 Badger Large

What to know: During their victories, the Norskies have generated an average of four goals a game.

Last week’s results: Beat Stoughton 3-0

This week’s games: Vs Milton (Tuesday); vs. Sun Prairie West (Saturday)

T-2. Middleton (38, 2 1st-place votes)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Record: 6-3-0, 4-0-0 Big Eight

What to know: During the three losses this year, the defense has given up two or more goals, averaging 2.33 goals against during those games.

Last week’s results: Beat Madison West 3-1

This week’s games: At Madison East (Tuesday); vs. Sun Prairie East (Thursday); at Janesville Craig (Saturday)

4. Wisconsin Dells (35)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Record: 9-0-1, 5-0-0 South Central

What to know: The Chiefs are dominating conference play, averaging 10 goals a game in five games.

Last week’s results: Beat Wautoma/Wild Rose 14-0; beat Nekoosa 8-0

This week’s games: At Cambridge/Deerfield (Monday); at Adams-Friendship (Thursday); vs. Sugar River (Saturday)

5. Verona (24)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Record: 6-2-0, 3-1-0 Big Eight

What to know: The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 26-1 their past three games since losing 3-1 to Middleton on Sept. 7.

Last week’s results: Beat Janesville Parker 18-0; beat Green Bay Notre Dame 6-1

This week’s games: Vs. Madison Memorial (Tuesday); at Madison La Follette (Thursday)

6. Waunakee (20)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Record: 6-1-2, 2-1-0 Badger Large

What to know: The loss to Monona Grove was the first one, and the most goals the Silver Eagles have given up all season.

Last week’s results: Lost to Monona Grove 4-1; tied St. Thomas More 0-0

This week’s games: Vs. Watertown (Tuesday); at Kettle Moraine (Friday)

7. Madison West (18)

Last week’s ranking: 5

Record: 5-2-1, 2-2-0 Big Eight

What to know: Middleton coach Kevin Pauls learned West “was very skilled through midfield” and it gave them fits throughout the contest last week.

Last week’s results: Lost to Middleton 3-1

This week’s games: Vs. Sun Prairie West (Tuesday); at Janesville Parker (Thursday); vs. Madison East (Saturday)

8. Madison Edgewood (16)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Record: 5-0-2, 2-0-0 Badger Small

What to know: According to WisSports.net, the Crusaders are the smallest team in the Badger Small Conference. But with 569 students enrolled this season, they are the only undefeated team at 5-0-2 and atop the conference standings along with Baraboo and Sauk Prairie at 2-0-0.

Last week’s results: Beat Platteville Lancaster 2-1; beat Port Washington 4-0

This week’s games: At Portage/Poynette (Monday); vs. Reedsburg (Thursday)

9. Sauk Prairie (11)

Last week’s ranking: N/A

Record: 4-1-1, 2-0-0 Badger Small

What to know: Luis Almeida Nogueira scored his first goal of the season against Mononda Grove in the 30th minute.

Last week’s results: Beat Monona Grove 1-0

This week’s games: At McFarland (Monday); vs. Portage/Poynette (Tuesday); at Fort Atkinson (Thursday); vs. Oregon Saturday

10. Oregon (9)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Record: 4-3-2, 3-0-0 Badger Large

What to know: In their first year in the Badger Large, the Panthers lead the conference ahead of Waunakee and DeForest, two very strong teams that could be a challenge. The Panthers play at Waunakee on Sept. 26 and host DeForest on Oct. 3.

Last week’s results: Beat Milton 6-1; lost to New Berlin Eisenhower 4-3; tied Pewaukee 2-2

This week’s games: vs. Beaver Dam (Tuesday); vs Racine Case (Thursday); at Sauk Prairie (Saturday)

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Lodi 4, Waupun 2, Madison Memorial 2, CWC 1, Monona Grove 1.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.