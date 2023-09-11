Four of the Madison area's best high school boys soccer players from Verona to Sun Prairie have become close friends this fall.

The reigning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year, Connor Gage of Verona, is among a handful of soccer players locally, more statewide and a growing number nationally who have opted to forego their high school careers for MLS Next.

Gage, a senior and University of Wisconsin men's soccer commit, has gotten closer to Oregon junior Kellen Diercks, Sun Prairie East junior TJ Ganter and Madison Memorial senior Ezra Wallace as they have carpooled to Milwaukee for practice with the Bavarian United of the MLS Next league.

“It’s definitely been fun,” Diercks said. “Four times a week, we’re always together in the same car, going to practice. It’s been a pretty good way to get to know those guys and build better bonds.”

What is MLS Next?

MLS Next is a youth soccer club league that began in 2020. It’s based in the United States and Canada, and is organized by Major League Soccer. There are 143 clubs with 677 teams and over 15,000 players. There are also six age groups (under-13, under-14, under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-19).

Athletes don't get paid by the club league, which is proving to be a competitive alternative to high school soccer that’s governed by the WIAA. Those players still attend classes at their respective schools, or take college courses.

“There are many opportunities for our student-athletes to become active,” WIAA assistant director LeVar Ridgeway, who oversees boys soccer, said. "Obviously, we would want all of our students that would like to represent their school, and be part of education-based athletics, which we promote. We do understand that there are other opportunities.”

The WIAA gives all student-athletes – not just boys soccer players – a chance to play two non-school competitions from the first day of practice to when the high school season ends. However, it must be reported to the WIAA. Student-athletes can practice with these teams according to Ridgeway.

“We’re just continuing to do and listening to our member schools on what they feel will encourage student-athletes to come out for their teams,” Ridgeway said. “Obviously, coming in with an education-based model and a structure atmosphere over a certain amount of time, where they can represent their communities and school districts, we hope it’s a draw for them to want to compete for state championships, and then also have opportunities to experience some outside the education-based realm, but also enjoy playing for their school teams.”

Why players join MLS Next

Gage's individual accolades were, in part, a result of leading the Wildcats to a WIAA Division 1 state championship last season.

He made the decision, like his carpool teammates, to forego playing high school boys soccer to play for Bavarian because of the level of play.

“I think it’s going to push me to really think faster, which I’m going to need for that next level,” Gage said. “I’m going to think a lot faster and play a lot faster because that’s what’s required of you at the next level. I think this will really help me with that going into college soccer.”

MLS Next offers “extremely and highly competitive youth soccer clubs” in the mid-America division, which include both Bavarian and SC Wave out of Milwaukee. These teams have the opportunity to play other soccer clubs in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Ohio, as well as possibly play teams in California and Florida.

Monona Grove senior Oscar Adame, who plays for SC Wave, said the level of play he’s experienced at practices have been better than when he was with the Silver Eagles last season.

“It’s destined to be a great league and it is,” Adame said. “That’s the way it is. … The playstyle is faster. Everything is quicker. The IQ of the players is insane.”

Gage acknowledged playing with his Verona teammates was fun and his parents wanted him to continue his high school career, but Wisconsin men’s soccer coach Neil Jones advised him to join MLS Next this year.

“That’s where he mainly recruits from, is MLS Next because of how high the level it is,” Gage, who is 6-foot, 175 pounds, said. “That was pretty much what made me want to do it just because he thought it would be best if I played on MLS Next. It will really get me ready for college. It was a super hard decision, but it came down to what’s best for my future.”

Gage alluded that MLS Next gives players in the league a better chance of college coaches recruiting them. That was a big selling point for his carpool buddies.

“I think the biggest push was that I hope to play Division I soccer after I’m done with high school or somewhere further,” Diercks said. “I think the biggest entry or gateway that I could find with the best opportunity was to be with MLS Next. The best option was with the Bavarians (and coach Benjamin Gyuricza).”

Junior Arien Van Mol, who played for Big Eight Conference champions Middleton and transferred to Madison Edgewood for academics, plays for SC Wave and said “we’ve already had college coaches at our practices.”

MLS senior coordinator of communications Will Glenn said game schedules are situated for college coaches to know where to go scout a player. There are also premiere events MLS Next hosts that gives college coaches access to scout talent.

There are five premier events during each club season, which include MLS Next Fest in the fall and winter. Glenn said 400 teams attend every year and over 400 different college coaches were at the event. There’s also the MLS Next Flex, which is a qualifying event for the MLS Next Cup playoffs in the spring. There’s a Generation Adidas Cup in the spring, MLS Next Cup playoffs in the summer and an MLS Next All-Star game in the summer.

“It gives the college coaches (an opportunity) to go to one singular location to see kids in six different age groups to really get an understanding of where they’re at and where they’re playing,” Glenn said. “They have the opportunity to recruit them or just get eyes on them. That’s a really big opportunity MLS Next has to offer.”

Its impact on high school soccer

Even Verona and Oregon, which won the Division 2 WIAA state championship last season, are having top-level talent opt for MLS Next. The Panthers moved up to Division 1 and joined the Badger East Conference, which was won by Monona Grove. The Silver Eagles were knocked out by Oregon in a sectional final.

“You take it from a state-title contending team down to a very, very good team, but it’s a lot more challenging now to get to that championship game without those individuals,” Monona Grove coach Randy Becker said. “That’s what it does. You’re on par with teams that are very solid and very well coached. Now it’s on a more even playing field for the teams that don’t have that quality. It will be interesting because this is a first year of it and I’m very curious how it will transition out.”

Gage said MLS Next requires players sign a waiver stating they will not compete in high school athletics while playing for the league. However, he said players can file to play high school soccer in the fall and MLS Next in the spring.

“For MLS Next, to have the most competitive youth soccer, you want to have the kids that are committed to the program be able to play and practice year-round,” Glenn said. “The season starts in late August and early September. It goes all the way into the summer. That’s a priority for MLS Next, to ensure those kids have an opportunity to train and play with one singular place is important to them.”

Becker said he understands it because he’s coached at both the high school and club soccer levels for multiple decades.

“My selfish side sees it as not great for high school soccer because I feel like if they’re a kid that is that good, they’ll be found regardless,” Becker said. “My unselfish club coach soccer side is like there are some kids that get underneath the radar that are missed (in high school). This is a great opportunity to get found and hopefully will push their soccer career further forward if that’s something they’re really trying to do.”

Becker and fellow coaches like DeForest’s Kevin Krivacek and Middleton’s Kevin Pauls view filling the roster as a "next-man-up" opportunity.

“I think the good thing it does is it gives players that want to play for their high school an opportunity for the next step up,” Krivacek said. “I know a lot of the Madison coaches, we give that and we train that pretty well for the three months we have them. I hope that the kids that are doing it, get what they need out of it and help them progress as players.”

How high school soccer teams adjust

Becker, who said he knew he was going to lose Adame during the summer, took an unorthodox approach to find a replacement. Adame was a leader on the Silver Eagles last season and Becker knew it was going to be an even bigger hit to leadership than the actual talent missing from his team as he only returned five players.

Over the summer, he started a leadership program through a book study of “The Twin Thieves: How Great Leaders Build Great Teams” by Steve Jones.

“Pretty much all the upperclassmen bought into it,” Becker said. “I feel like that leadership they’ve been showing will develop us and help carry us into a deep playoff run.”

Monona Grove senior Miles Genthe was one who took to the book this summer and replaced Adame on the pitch as an attacking midfielder after mostly coming off the bench last season.

“It taught me how to be a better teammate off the field,” Genthe said. “It was more off-the-field work, lifting your teammates up because that gets your chemistry better on the field together – know where they’re going to be or how they’re going to react.”

When Genthe found out Adame wasn’t going to play for Monona Grove, he felt nervous heading into the season because he thought, “I’m going to have to step up and play a big role this next season” when the team held captain’s workouts.

Genthe said he “stepped up under pressure” as he actively took a bigger leadership role over the summer, which led to him being named a team captain.

“I definitely know how to react to different people in different situations from how I’ve learned and played with them throughout the summer and hung out with them outside the sport,” Genthe said. “It’s not even playing soccer, it’s getting food together (and more).”

Sophomore Bryan Hernandez-Madrid left DeForest for MLS Next, Krivacek said, allowing for senior Thomas Taylor to step in at left wing.

“I would say we had some gaps to fill when we lost Bryan,” Taylor, who came off the bench to replace Hernandez-Madrid last season, said. “I think we had the replacements that were good to take that spot. Losing Bryan was a big loss for us. He would’ve made tons of opportunities and scored a lot of goals this season.”

Taylor said he feels he has to be more of a facilitator for the Norskies instead of a main goal scorer. Senior Owen Kramer has seen others step up, too.

“I feel like the freshmen have more responsivities coming in to fill those shoes because those are the guys that are going to be subbing in instead of having an older or more advanced player coming to sub in,” Kramer said. “I think the freshmen are really taking on a big load. We have three of them this year. I don’t remember having three freshmen on our varsity team ever other than pull-up on playoffs.”

The void left by Van Mol has allowed Sawyer FitzRandolph, Jimmy Murphy and Tony Murphy to step up for Middleton, Pauls said, and the rest of a deep junior class.

“These are the paths these kids are choosing,” Pauls said. “I have no hard feelings towards Ari at all. It’s the path he’s going to choose and that’s fine. Some of these guys (on Middleton) probably have similar thoughts and have chosen this way. I’m going to coach the guys that are here and we’re going to make do.”

Photos: Action from Tuesday's boys soccer game between Monona Grove at DeForest